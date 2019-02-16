Simple Bile Acid Blood Test Could Prevent Stillbirths

Findings from the Study

‘Simple bile acid blood test may help identify women at risk of stillbirth. The blood test also avoids unnecessary preterm births and is a step forward in diagnosing liver disorders during pregnancy.’

Read More..

Other Observations

Association of Adverse Perinatal Outcomes of Intrahepatic Cholestasis of Pregnancy with Biochemical Markers: Results of Aggregate and Individual Patient Data Meta-analyses - (https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(18)31877-4)

The team analyzed more than 170,000 pregnancies from 40 international studies in order to comprehend the association between ICP, bile acid levels and stillbirth. The study was funded by ICP Support, Tommy's, Genesis Research Trust, Wellcome Trust and the NIHR.The results of the study, published in, show thatIt would now be possible to determine this using a simple blood test.Doctors could highly benefit from this study as they would be able to identify all pregnant women who are at risk of stillbirth, requiring an intervention to prevent it. Therefore women with ICP who are at low risk of carrying their pregnancy till full term would also be at an advantage.The research team believes that by implementing this test hundreds of women could be prevented from having early deliveries unnecessarily.Professor Catherine Williamson, Consultant Obstetric Physician and Chair in Women's Health at Guy's and St Thomas' and King's College London, also the study lead remarked,She added thatThey account for more than 15 percent of women having bile acids below the 100 micromoles per liter limit.These women do not require any further treatment during the rest of their pregnancy, other than the regular bile acid blood tests.Actress and Patron of ICP Support, Helen George, is certain that the results of the study will be comforting news for many women with ICP. She said thatsays Dr. Caroline Ovadia, Chadburn Clinical Lecturer at King's College London.Dr. Ovadia added.CEO of ICP Support, Jenny Chambers, who suffered two stillbirths because of the disorder said,Jane Brewin, Chief Executive of Tommy's mentioned,Source: Medindia