Here''s Why Some Cancers Affect Only Young Women

Mucinous tumors of ovary and pancreas have several similarities, including having a similar appearance and affect younger women between 30-40 years

Both tumors have a common cell origin namely embryonic germ cells, i.e. cells in the embryo that develop into the reproductive cells namely ova and sperms

Identifying the genetic alterations may develop new improved and more effective treatments for pancreatic mucinous tumors in the future

Pancreatic cancer occurs in several forms and one of them affects only young women. Now how could this be possible, when the pancreas are hardly exposed to sex hormones? This pancreatic cancer is known as "mucinous cyst", which is similar to another mucinous cancer, affecting the ovaries.