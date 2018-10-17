medindia
Novel Algorithm can Non-invasively Localize Source of Heart Conditions
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Novel Algorithm can Non-invasively Localize Source of Heart Conditions

Written by Dr. Lakshmi Venkataraman
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on October 17, 2018 at 6:13 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Currently, doctors use invasive electrical procedures to diagnose and localize the source of abnormal heart beats such as atrial fibrillation
  • Using signals produced externally at the body surface by the electrical activity of heart (measured as electrocardiogram), scientists have developed a method to reconstruct what is happening deep within the heart
  • In future, it may be possible to diagnose and assess response to treatment of cardiac conditions using this non-invasive cardiac imaging algorithm
A new non-invasive algorithm has been developed to diagnose and localize the origin of atrial fibrillation, a type of rhythm disturbance of the heart where the heart beats very fast and the patient is able to sense the rapidly beating heart as palpitations. The research work was conducted by a team from the University of California, Santa Barbara. The findings appear in the journal APL Bioengineering, from AIP Publishing.
Novel Algorithm can Non-invasively Localize Source of Heart Conditions

"Using heart signals produced at the body surface, we can try to reconstruct what's going on inside your heart," said UC Santa Barbara graduate student Abhejit Rajagopal, an author on the paper . "This is typically done by simulating a model for the propagation of signals from your heart to the surface and inverting it. The 'inverted' model is known as an inverse operator. Typically, if the forward model is linear so is the inverse operator."

Reconstructing Heart Electrical Activity Using Inverse Operator Model

The main aim of noninvasive electrical imaging of the heart is to accurately reconstruct information about the electrical activity of the heart from numerous ECG impulses on the surface of the chest. Quantitative interpretation of these superficial signals in the context of the underlying cardiac electrical activity is an inverse mathematical problem and the current study is one of the many algorithms that have been developed to solve it

As stated above, the basic concept employed by the UC Santa Barbara group's work is that the inverse operator, (a mathematical function that maps body-surface ECG signals to electrical potentials in the innermost layer of the heart), can also be expressed in a non-linear fashion and optimized by adding patient-specific parameters

By carefully including more parameters, presumed models of body tissue can be optimized by actual patient data to provide more precise reconstructions of endocardial potentials.

"This enables development of models for predicting cardiac potentials that are accurate and realistic from electrocardiograms, and may be used as a new cardiac imaging tool," said Rajagopal.

Applications of the Inverse Operator Model

  • Someday, instead of a doctor listening to the heart using a stethoscope, they may be able to see a live video of the heart activity via ultrasound with corresponding measurements of local electrical potentials around the heart. This technology will enable doctors to diagnose and treat patients with various heart conditions without the need to perform invasive surgeries just to determine the cause of the problem
  • In some cases of atrial fibrillation, it may be possible to localize the origin of the abnormal rhythm and determine whether surgery is recommended for the patient.
"A lot of work remains to be done before we can make this a reality," he said. "But our work is a good step in that direction, since it shows that the resolution of the noninvasive reconstruction can be sufficiently high to aid in diagnosis and prognosis of such cardiac disorders."

Conclusion

The current research is significant because it shows that that much higher resolution of the tissues is possible if nonlinear reconstruction algorithms are employed using a few extended data, compared with what is described theoretically using linear methods and partial data.

Rajagopal said, "We were surprised that we didn't need to explode the number of parameters allowed in the reconstruction. By adding just a few extra parameters -- while still respecting the structure of the original reconstruction algorithm -- we found that high-accuracy reconstruction is possible."

References :
  1. Noninvasive reconstruction of cardiac electrical activity: update on current methods, applications and challenges - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4446282/)
  2. Nonlinear electrocardiographic imaging using polynomial approximation networks - (https://aip.scitation.org/doi/10.1063/1.5038046)


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Electrocardiogram

Electrocardiogram

An ECG is a diagnostic test that records the electrical activity of the heart and helps to detect cardiac abnormalities.

Ectopic Heartbeat

Ectopic Heartbeat

Ectopic heartbeats are small changes in regular, normal heartbeats. These changes cause either a skipped or extra heartbeat.

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation may not be life threatening in itself but it is important to understand the causes, symptoms and treatments because of the risk of life threatening complications.

Potential Biomarkers for Atrial Fibrillation

Potential Biomarkers for Atrial Fibrillation

MicroRNA molecules identified in circulating blood could potentially act as biomarkers for atrial fibrillation.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Pericarditis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Diet For Vertigo

Diet For Vertigo

True vertigo is a severe form of dizziness that is a movement hallucination. Try out some of these ...

 Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury

Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury

Oxidative stress is a form of injury to body tissues due to increase in free radicals. If the ...

 Graviola, Natural Cancer Killer

Graviola, Natural Cancer Killer

Graviola's health benefits range from curing headaches to fighting cancer. Read on to know more ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive