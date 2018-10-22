medindia
Metformin can Now Prevent Heart Disease in Type 1 Diabetes
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Metformin can Now Prevent Heart Disease in Type 1 Diabetes

Written by Dr. Kaushik Bharati
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on October 22, 2018 at 6:21 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Heart disease can be prevented in Type 1 diabetes by using the drug metformin
  • Metformin is a cheap and effective drug used for Type 2 diabetes, but generally not used for Type 1 diabetes
  • Metformin helps the body to repair damaged blood vessels by modulating the levels of microRNA molecules such as miR-222, miR-195 and miR-21a
  • Modulation of the levels of microRNAs could lead to the development of better treatment and prevention strategies for delaying the onset of heart disease in Type 1 diabetic patients
Heart disease can be prevented in Type 1 diabetic patients using a novel strategy, a new study suggests. Scientists at the Institute of Cellular Medicine, Newcastle University, UK, have elucidated the molecular mechanism how a commonly prescribed drug for Type 2 diabetes can prevent heart disease in Type 1 diabetic patients. The study was published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.
Metformin can Now Prevent Heart Disease in Type 1 Diabetes

Metformin is a cheap and effective drug used for treating Type 2 diabetes. It is not generally used for treating Type 1 diabetes, but the present clinical trial has indicated that metformin could prevent heart disease in Type 1 diabetic patients. The researchers at Newcastle University have discovered the underlying mechanism involved.

The present study found that metformin not only controlled blood sugar levels, but also helped repair damaged blood vessels by lowering microRNA (miR) levels in the vicinity, in order to stimulate the growth of blood vessels. These miRs are very small RNA (ribonucleic acid) molecules that regulate gene expression in cells. The anti-angiogenic miRNA molecules that were used in the study included miR-222, miR-195, and miR-21a.

The present study is based upon a previous study by the same group, which showed that metformin could improve vascular stem cells, thereby slowing the development of heart disease.

Dr. Jolanta Weaver, Senior Lecturer at the Institute of Cellular Medicine, Newcastle University and Honorary Consultant Diabetologist at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Gateshead, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK, led the clinical trial and is the senior author of the study, said: "As the outcomes of heart disease are worse in diabetic patients compared to people who don't have diabetes, there is a need to identify additional treatment options."

Clinical Trial Design

This clinical trial, dubbed as the MERIT Study, is the first study to evaluate the efficacy of metformin in preventing heart disease in Type 1 diabetic patients. This was an open-label, case-controlled study, which consisted of the following groups:
  • Group 1: The first group (intervention group) included 23 Type 1 diabetic patients, 19-65 years of age, who did not have any signs of heart disease. This group was treated with metformin for 2 months.
  • Group 2: The second group consisted of 9, where age and sex-matched Type 1 diabetic patients who were on insulin therapy.
  • Group 3: The third group consisted of 23 healthy volunteers who did not have Type 1 diabetes.

Clinical Trial Findings

  • The levels of the microRNAs miR-222, miR-195 and miR-21a were initially found to be higher in the Type 1 diabetes group than in the control group.
  • Treatment with metformin reduced the levels of miR-222, miR-195 and miR-21a significantly.
  • The fall in the levels of miR-222 was accompanied by a decrease in the levels of circulating endothelial cells.
  • The above observation is indicative of the improvement in the vascular repair process.

Expert Comments

Dr. Weaver said: "These results confirm that as well as improving a patient's blood sugar control, metformin is working to protect the heart."

She adds: "This is an exciting development as understanding this underlying mechanism opens up the possibility of new forms of treatment which will lower the chances of patients with Type 1 diabetes developing heart disease."

Future Plans

The research team's future goals will focus on the development of therapeutic strategies by targeting miRs in order to modulate their function.

References :
  1. Anti-Angiogenic miR-222, miR-195, and miR-21a Plasma Levels in T1DM Are Improved by Metformin Therapy, Thus Elucidating Its Cardioprotective Effect: The MERIT Study - (https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms19103242)


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

Possible New Treatment for Type 1 Diabetes

Possible New Treatment for Type 1 Diabetes

Malarial drug, artemisinins replaces the destroyed beta-cells in the bodies of patients with newly-produced insulin-secreting cells.

Ways to Reduce the Burden of Heart Disease Among Diabetes Patients

Ways to Reduce the Burden of Heart Disease Among Diabetes Patients

Approximately 1 in 3 U.S. individuals may have Type 2 Diabetes by 2050, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Young People With Type 1 Diabetes at Risk of Heart and Kidney Disease Can be Identified by Simple Urine Tests

Young People With Type 1 Diabetes at Risk of Heart and Kidney Disease Can be Identified by Simple Urine Tests

Researchers can now identify young people with type 1 diabetes at risk of heart and kidney disease, using a simple urine tests.

Diabetes Drug May Reduce Heart Disease Risk

Diabetes Drug May Reduce Heart Disease Risk

Diabetes drug may offer additional heart benefits and lower the risk of death. People with diabetes and heart disease have a reduced risk of mortality from heart attack, nonfatal heart attack, and nonfatal stroke when receiving liraglutide treatment ...

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Diabetes

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Diabetic Diet

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.

Otitis Media

Otitis Media

Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the infections of nose and throat. It is the infection of any part of the middle ear.

More News on:

Diabetic Retinopathy Diabetes Diabetic Diet Otitis Media Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices Cardiac Catheterization Diabetes and Exercise Heart Attack 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Eat Right and Beat Those Wrinkles - Foods that Cause Aging

Eat Right and Beat Those Wrinkles - Foods that Cause Aging

Bad eating habits will affect your health as well as your skin and make you look older than your ...

 Home Remedies for Armpit Lumps

Home Remedies for Armpit Lumps

A lump in the armpit can be due to a benign infection, allergy or fatty tissue growth. It is ...

 Health Benefits of Fennel Seeds

Health Benefits of Fennel Seeds

Fennel seeds are a must-have in almost every Indian kitchen due to its health quotient. Here are a ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive