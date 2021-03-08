by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  August 3, 2021 at 5:01 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Regular physical exercise has the potential to change the way your genes work, revealed new research.

"Our findings provide a mechanism for the known beneficial effects of exercise. By connecting each enhancer with a gene, we further provide a list of direct targets that could mediate this effect," says Professor Romain Barrès from the Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Basic Metabolic Research, the senior author of the research.

The scientists from the University of Copenhagen hypothesized that endurance exercise training remodels the activity of gene enhancers in skeletal muscle. Enhancers are the part of genes that control the activities of gene segments that produce proteins.


They enrolled young sedentary men under a six-week endurance exercise program. The team collected biopsy samples of the thigh muscles of participants both before and after the exercise program. They used these samples to map the genome-wide positions and activities of enhancers.

This showed the alterations in the structure of many enhancers in their skeletal muscle. Many of these enhancers have already been identified as hotspots of genetic variation between individuals that are associated with human disease.

Besides this, the team also opines that regular physical exercise can also trigger the synthesis of secreted muscle factors that exert beneficial effects on the organs distant from muscle, like the brain, as they found that exercise remodels enhancers that are linked to cognitive abilities.

"Our data provide evidence of a functional link between epigenetic rewiring of enhancers to control their activity after exercise training and the modulation of disease risk in humans," says Kristine Williams, the lead author of this study.

The findings of the complete research study have been published in Molecular Metabolism .

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss
Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss accurately estimates the number of calories burned during a workout.
READ MORE
Exercise and Fitness
Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy - that way, you'll last longer at it and get better results.
READ MORE
Exercise for Seniors
Poor health and recurrent illnesses can severely compromise quality of life for seniors. But with appropriate exercise, seniors can age gracefully and maintain overall good health.
READ MORE
Exercises You Can Do at Your Work Desk
Easy work exercises involve sitting, standing, stretching, yoga, and breathing techniques for the muscles of the hands, shoulders, wrists, neck, back, legs, and ankles.
READ MORE
Body Types and Befitting Workouts
Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.
READ MORE
Exercise
It is important for us to understand the power of daily exercise. Only then can we motivate ourselves to inculcate the habit of exercise on a daily basis.
READ MORE
Exercise To Gain Weight
Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.
READ MORE
Exercises to Grow Taller
An article that highlights on the list of exercises that aids to grow taller.
READ MORE
Fitness through Density Training Program
Density Training is an effective weight training workout which helps to quickly build muscle and lose fat mass.
READ MORE
Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!
Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.
READ MORE
Tips to Live Longer
Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer
READ MORE
Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness
If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

Diet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseTips to Live LongerExercise and FitnessLifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!Body Types and Befitting WorkoutsExercise To Gain WeightTop Health Tips to Overcome TirednessFitness Through Density Training ProgramExercises to Grow TallerExercise