by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  August 3, 2021 at 9:47 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Life Expectancy After a Heart Attack Might Depend on Where You Reside
The chance of survival after a heart attack could also be influenced by the patient's neighborhood resources, say researchers.

According to the CDC, every year, about 805,000 Americans have a heart attack. About 1 in 5 heart attacks is silent. A study by Kaiser Permanente Health care company evaluated the effects of neighborhood resources on survival after a heart attack and revealed that black patients from disadvantaged neighborhoods were more likely to die within five years after a heart attack than white patients.

"All patients in this study had equal access to medical care and were treated at the same medical facilities, but despite comparable health care access, Black patients from lower resourced neighborhoods still had higher mortality compared to white patients. This study suggests that social and environmental factors can affect a person's outcome after a heart attack, and where a person lives can have a powerful impact on health outcomes," said Dr.Mingsum Lee, the senior author of the research.


For this, a group of researchers analyzed records from 31,275 patients who got treatment for a heart attack in a Kaiser Permanente hospital in Southern California between 2006 and 2016.

Based on 17 factors that reflect education, income, employment, and household characteristics, the team assigned a neighborhood disadvantage score for each patient. They examined the patient over an average of 5 years.

The analysis revealed that black patients from lower-resourced neighborhoods were 19% more likely to die than white patients from those same neighborhoods. However, black patients from well-resourced neighborhoods showed similar survival outcomes to white patients from those same neighborhoods.

"These findings may be of particular interest to health systems since most health systems invest heavily to improve the quality of care provided to heart attack patients within the medical system. However, what this study shows is that a patient's post-discharge environment also matters when it comes to long-term health outcomes," concluded Dr. Lee.

The research paper regarding the study was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology .

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack
Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right lifestyle choices to protect your heart.
READ MORE
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.
READ MORE
Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary ...
READ MORE
Tips to Prevent Heart Attacks
Heart Attack occurs when the flow of oxygenated blood to heart muscles is hindered or stopped due to built-up of plaques in coronary arteries. Heart Attack is the No.1 killer among Indians.
READ MORE
Cardiac Catheterization
Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.
READ MORE
Chest Pain
Ask any one who has experienced intense chest pain and they will vouch for the fact that it was the most frightening experience of their life!
READ MORE
Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting
Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) or heart bypass surgery is an open heart surgery to relieve the blockages of the arteries of the heart. Coronary artery bypass surgery lasts up to 3 to 6 hours.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

More News on:

Chest PainCardiac CatheterizationHeart AttackDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseCoronary Artery Bypass GraftingStress and the Gender DivideHeart Attack FactsHeartHeart Attack- Lifestyle RisksHealthy Heart