New Approach for Chronic Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

In patients with ulcerative colitis a messenger substance called prostaglandin E2 can protect epithelial cells from a special form of cell death, necroptosis.
Prostaglandins are hormone-like messenger substances that have various effects in the organism. Researchers have found that prostaglandins such as prostaglandin E2 are released in the body during inflammation. However, it is not yet fully understood how prostaglandins regulate inflammatory processes.
Prostaglandins are hormone-like messenger substances that have various effects in the organism. Researchers have found that prostaglandins such as prostaglandin E2 are released in the body during inflammation. However, it is not yet fully understood how prostaglandins regulate inflammatory processes.
In recent years, the researchers have already shown that the incorrect regulation of necroptosis leads to cell death and thus to holes in the intestinal barrier. Prostaglandin E2 prevents this by binding to EP4 receptors on the epithelial cells.
‘The study findings offer a promising new therapy approach for ulcerative colitis and other chronic inflammatory bowel diseases.’
The activation of the receptors by prostaglandin E2 thus counteracts the progression of intestinal inflammation. Together with colleagues in Canada, the research team tested an artificially produced molecule that can activate the EP4 receptor, like prostaglandin E2. Treatment with this molecule could prevent excessive cell death in the intestinal barrier and block bacteria from penetrating it.
Source: Eurekalert