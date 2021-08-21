by Hannah Joy on  August 21, 2021 at 10:00 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Johnson & Johnson Seeks Approval for Vaccine Trials in 12-17 Age Group
Johnson & Johnson (J&J), an American-based pharma major, has applied to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) for permission to conduct a Covid-19 vaccine trial in India among children in the 12-17 age group.

The American pharma J&J said in a statement that it had submitted its application on Tuesday, and that it is "imperative" to ensure all sections of the population, including children, are vaccinated against the coronavirus as quickly as possible to stop the virus.

The single-shot vaccine of J&J is the second Covid-19 vaccine which has already been approved for the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) through the fast-track approval route by the Drug Controller General of India.


In the statement, Johnson & Johnson India also said this was an important step forward in accelerating the availability of its Covid-19 vaccine to help end the pandemic.

Earlier, the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had tweeted about the Emergency Use Authorization being given to Johnson & Johnson.

Mandaviya had tweeted, "India expands its vaccine basket! Johnson and Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India. Now India has 5 EUA vaccines. This will further boost our nation's collective fight against COVID19."

The five vaccines which have been granted emergency use authorization approval in India include Serum Institute's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V, Moderna and now Johnson & Johnson (J&J).



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled and informed regarding the risks and benefits of the vaccines.
READ MORE
Mixing Covaxin and Covishield Shots Show Better Results
New study conducted on 18 people who have received Covaxin and Covishield (two different vaccines), concluded better protection.
READ MORE
Covishield Excluded from European Union’s Vaccine Passport
Covishield was removed from the list of EMA-approved vaccines, which will be of particular concern for Indians who hope to travel to European countries soon.
READ MORE
Antibody Production More With Covishield Compared to Covaxin
Study by Indian doctors says that both Covaxin & Covishield are effective, but, Covishield shows 'significantly higher' seropositivity rate & anti-spike antibody titre.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

More News on:

Vaccination for ChildrenTop 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked