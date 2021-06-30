Covishield Excluded from European Union’s Vaccine Passport

Covishield's exclusion from the European Union's approved list of COVID vaccines, has set alarm bells ringing in Africa.
The EU Digital COVID Certificate, or the "green pass" was created to restore freedom of travel for the public and remove the barriers on entry placed due to the pandemic.
The EU Digital COVID Certificate, or the "green pass" was created to restore freedom of travel for the public and remove the barriers on entry placed due to the pandemic.
The Africa CDC (Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) expressed concern over the treatment of people vaccinated with Covishield.
‘Covishield is excluded from the vaccines which have been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its “vaccine passport” programme that allows free movement of people in and out of Europe.’
Read More..
Read More..
"Under such regulations, persons who received Covishield, despite being able to demonstrate proof of vaccination, would continue to be subject to restrictions, including limitations of movement and testing requirements, with considerable administrative and financial implications," it added.
It was also been excluded from the World Health Organization.
People vaccinated with Covishield or Covaxin cant go to the EU; they will be subject to quarantine protocols and may even be blocked from entering some others.
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla on Monday said he was "taking this up at the highest levels... with regulators and diplomats" and that he "hoped to resolve this matter soon".
Sources quoted by news agency PTI said Mr Poonawalla has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to say: "This will affect students, business travelers back and forth, and cause severe disruptions to our economy and to the global economy."
The EMA said minor differences in manufacturing processes could result in differences in the final product, and EU law required assessments as part of the authorization process.
The Indian government opposed the idea of a 'vaccine passport'; at a meeting of health ministers from G7 countries (to which India was invited) Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan expressed "India's concern and strong opposition to 'vaccine passport' at this juncture".
Source: Medindia
- << Cardiac Surgery Successful on a 24-Day-Old Baby in Gujarat
- Myocarditis Rare Among Men After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine >>