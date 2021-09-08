Mixing Covaxin and Covishield Shots Show Better Results

The study titled 'Serendipitous Covid-19 Vaccine-Mix in Uttar Pradesh, India: Safety and Immunogenicity Assessment of a Heterologous Regime' has been uploaded on medRxiv.The reaction of subjects was compared to 40 recipients of two doses of Covishield and 40 recipients of two doses of Covaxin.All studies are in favour of mixing two vaccines to increase the protection against future infection. The subject expert committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization has recommended a trial of mixing Covishield and Covaxin, which will be conducted by the Christian Medical College in Vellore on 300 healthy volunteers.The ICMR's study was based on the goof-up that took place in May. There was no immediate adverse impact of the mix-up of the beneficiaries.Further study has revealed that the mix-up has actually worked in favor of protection as these people have more protection than those who have received two shots of the same vaccine.Mixing vaccines could be sensitive as World Health Organization has warned that individuals should not decide on mixing vaccines.Indian health government started its vaccination drive on January 16, it asked health workers to exercise extreme caution to make sure that the beneficiaries receive the second shot of the same vaccine that they received as their first shots.Source: Medindia