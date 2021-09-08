Risk of Heart Attack, Stroke Ups After COVID-19

Flu vaccination could decrease the risk for severe COVID-19 related life-threatening sepsis infections and strokes, according to a report in. They studied 75,000 COVID-19 patients, half of whom had received the most recently available flu shot.Fewer patients who had flu shots had to be admitted to intensive care units or visited emergency departments, and fewer had dangerous blood clots in their legs, compared to patients who did not get flu shots.Stronger and larger studies would help "to validate these findings and determine if an increased emphasis on influenza vaccination will improve adverse outcomes in SARS-CoV-2-positive patients," the authors wrote.Breakthrough COVID-19 infections in fully vaccinated people seem to strengthen their immune defenses, suggests a new study posted onVaccinated residents who still got the virus had significantly higher levels of antibodies afterward than vaccinated residents who did not get infected, and they also had more antibodies that were capable of neutralizing variants of the virus in a German nursing home.Coauthor Jorg Timm of Heinrich-Heine-University in Dusseldorf said the findings suggest there might come a time - after most people have developed some level of immunity to the SARS-CoV-2 virus - when natural infection will have some benefit, but only when it does not lead to severe symptoms or disease.Source: Medindia