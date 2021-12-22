Prebiotic Supplements Help Women Make Healthy Food Choices

Advertisement

The research team found that participants who used the GOS supplements consumed 4.1% less sugar and 4.3% fewer calories from carbohydrates overall than women from the placebo group. Interestingly, the study also found that those who took the GOS supplements consumed around 4.2% more energy from fats.After analysing their results, the Surrey team found that the prebiotic supplements modified the composition of the gut microbiome, increasing levels of Bifidobacterium. The researchers found that these changes were associated with the women's nutritional intake over the four-week period.Dr Kathrin Cohen Kadosh, lead author of the study from the University of Surrey, said "In this study, we looked at the effect of prebiotic intake on the wellbeing of young women. Stress and anxiety have long been blamed for "comfort eating", and there is growing evidence to support the influence of stress on unhealthy eating behaviors.Dr Nicola Johnstone, co-author of the study from the University of Surrey, adds: "So far, our research makes it clear that prebiotics such as galacto-oligosaccharides are effective in increasing the growth of gut bacteria, and this may have a positive impact on what we eat and how we feel. Now, more work needs to be done to confirm and help us understand the mechanisms that allow galacto-oligosaccharides to suppress our longing for sugary products."Source: Eurekalert