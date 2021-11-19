About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Study Highlights Prebiotics in Breast Milk That may Benefit Cognitive Development

by Angela Mohan on November 19, 2021 at 5:59 PM
Font : A-A+

Study Highlights Prebiotics in Breast Milk That may Benefit Cognitive Development

Breast milk provide support for gut health, the immune system and cognitive development, as per the study in Nutrients.

"While breastmilk will always be the gold standard of infant nutrition, we are committed to further advancing our understanding of babies' nutritional needs to help them to learn, grow and thrive," said Rachael Buck, Ph.D., senior research fellow at Abbott and study author.

Advertisement


"As our understanding of the role that HMOs can deliver to babies grows, we will continue our research and use it to support future innovations in infant nutrition that help narrow the gap between formula-fed and breast-fed infants."

This research review by lead author David Hill, Ph.D., research scientist at Abbott, proposes that the goal of infant formula innovation should be to emulate the benefits of breast milk during development and growth.
Advertisement

It also proposes that five core Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) across the three categories of HMOs in breast milk may support digestive health, immune health and cognitive development in complementary ways.

Of the more than 150 HMOs found in breast milk, the five core specific HMOs that researchers focused on for purposes of this review include 2'-FL (2'-fucosyllactose); 3-FL (3-fucosyllactose); 3'-SL (3'-sialyllactose); 6'-SL (6'-sialyllactose) and LNT, (Lacto-N-Tetraose). These HMOs are found in the fucosylated, sialylated and acetylated HMO categories.

HMOs feed good bacteria in the gut, where 70% of the immune system resides, and promote growth of beneficial microbes, influencing immune development and the gut-brain axis through the microbial products produced.

Pre-clinical research suggests an appropriate gut microbiota could also help influence overall brain health due to the influence of microbial products on the gut-brain axis, one pathway that allows your gut to send signals to your brain.

This gut-brain connection is revolutionizing the way scientists understand the links between digestion, the immune system, overall health, and even the way we think - from the moment we're born.

HMOs may exert multiple direct and indirect benefits as they pass through the gastrointestinal tract, including their influence on the assembly and function of the gut microbiota. Pre-clinical research suggests HMOs support robust intestinal barrier function and regulate gut motility, which may help support the immune system and growth and development in infancy.

In addition to supporting the assembly and function of the gut microbiota, HMOs work in complementary ways to provide immune support, which is built on the foundation of a healthy gut.

In cell culture, the ability of individual HMOs across the three categories to block specific pathogen attachment to epithelial cells may provide immune support in complementary ways. Pre-clinical science suggests HMOs may act to support immune system development by modulating the behavior of immune cells.

Pre-clinical research suggests that HMOs are associated with broad molecular and cellular changes in the developing brain. The complex signaling relationship between the gut and the brain via the gut-brain axis is prompting research to examine additional correlations between gut health and brain development.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< New Guideline on Nitric Oxide Helps Guide Asthma Therapy
Statins Linked to Lowered Death Risk from COVID-19 >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Anti-Inflammatory Diet May Cut Down the Risk of Dementia
Anti-Inflammatory Diet May Cut Down the Risk of Dementia
World Toilet Day 2021 - 'Valuing Toilets'
World Toilet Day 2021 - 'Valuing Toilets'
Dairy Products Increase Prostate Cancer Risk
Dairy Products Increase Prostate Cancer Risk
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Pasteurization of milk Mastitis Importance of Breastfeeding Types of Milk Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Breasts - Structures and Types Breast Lumps Breast Lumps-Screening Types of Food Allergies 

Recommended Reading
Intake of Probiotics by the Pregnant Women Alters The Breastmilk Sugars
Intake of Probiotics by the Pregnant Women Alters The Breastmilk Sugars
the complex sugars in breast, which is long believed to be fixed, might change in composition when ....
Breast Lumps
Breast Lumps
Most breast lumps are caused by hormonal changes in a woman and may not be cancerous. Common causes ...
Breast Lumps-Screening
Breast Lumps-Screening
Breast lumps must never be neglected but instead be subjected to medical examination to rule out ......
Breasts - Structures and Types
Breasts - Structures and Types
Different stages of breast development in women and an in-depth look at the breast/bust and its ......
Importance of BreastFeeding
Importance of BreastFeeding
From antibodies, to the exclusive nutrients, the benefits of breastfeeding are incalculable....
Mastitis
Mastitis
Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the ...
Pasteurization of Milk
Pasteurization of Milk
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a briefs account about Louis Pasteur - The Father Of Microbio...
Types of Food Allergies
Types of Food Allergies
If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat...
Types of Milk
Types of Milk
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a general info about Welcome to the world of milk...
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close