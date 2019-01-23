medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Intake of Probiotics by the Pregnant Women Alters The Breastmilk Sugars

by Mohamed Fathima S on  January 23, 2019 at 5:11 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Pregnant women who take probiotics tend to have a different composition of complex sugars in breastmilk they produce, reveals research from the University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC). The composition of the sugars present in breast milk is long believed to be fixed, but the recent study showed contradicting findings.
Intake of Probiotics by the Pregnant Women Alters The Breastmilk Sugars
Intake of Probiotics by the Pregnant Women Alters The Breastmilk Sugars

The finding, published in a research letter in JAMA Pediatrics, upends what scientists thought of human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) -- the sugar molecules found exclusively in human breast milk -- and could lead to future studies on how the compounds can be potentially influenced by diet and other factors.

Though HMOs are indigestible for a newborn child, they are consumed by certain species in the microbiome and can significantly affect its composition. As a result, scientists have begun focusing on HMOs as a possible reason that infants who consume breastmilk are less likely to get certain viral and bacterial infections, and other severe conditions such as necrotizing enterocolitis, along with allergic diseases like food allergy.

"HMOs were thought to be genetically determined, almost like your blood type," said Antti Seppo, Ph.D., research associate professor of Pediatric Allergy/Immunology at URMC and the letter's lead author. "But this data shows you can manipulate the HMOs by external factors."

"We thought the interaction between HMOs and the microbiome was a one-way street, with HMOs shaping microbial communities by acting as prebiotics," said Lars Bode, Ph.D., associate professor of Pediatrics at the University of California San Diego, who co-authored the letter. "Here, we have the first example suggesting that maternal dietary microbes, in the form of probiotics, shape HMO compositions."

The study analyzed data from 81 pregnant women who were enrolled in a probiotic supplementation study in Finland. The researchers then compared 20 different HMOs in the two groups of women -- those taking probiotics and those that were not.

Future studies could potentially look at the effect of specific types of probiotics and food groups on specific HMOs, allowing for customization and clinical application tailored to optimize HMO composition in a disease specific way.

"Because HMOs may be linked to development of food allergies in an infant, manipulating HMO composition favorably could open up a new avenue for prevention of food allergies," said Kirsi Jarvinen-Seppo, M.D., Ph.D., chief of the Division of Pediatric Allergy/Immunology at URMC and senior co-author on the paper.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Probiotics - Support System for the Gut

Probiotics are live microorganisms that resemble the "good bacteria" in our gut. Science is yet to fully explore the healing potential of probiotics; meanwhile some studies have ruled in their favor.

Health Benefits of Kombucha Tea

Kombucha tea is a fermented beverage that provides an array of health benefits. Know how to prepare and store kombucha tea and discover its side-effects.

Health Benefits of Probiotic Yogurt Diet

Probiotic yogurt adds bountiful of beneficial bacteria to the intestinal tract which prove to be effective in aiding digestive problems.

Surprising Benefits of Dairy

Past studies have linked dairy foods to good bone health. Nevertheless newer studies are being published and a plethora of other benefits are being associated with dairy food consumption.

Anemia in Pregnancy

Anemia is the commonest blood disorder that may occur in pregnancy and is usually due to low iron or folate reserves of the body and this is reflected as anemia.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy

A modified diet rich in Folate, Vitamin B12 and Iron is essential for the rapid rise in hemoglobin level.

Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy

About 95% of the anemia cases are due to iron deficiency.

Nocturnal Leg Cramps

Nocturnal leg cramps are painful muscle contractions, which occur in the calf, foot or thigh muscles at night.

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother

Selecting the doctor who will help you in your pregnancy is a very personal decision.

More News on:

Breech Presentation and Delivery Pregnancy and Complications Anemia in Pregnancy Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother Nocturnal Leg Cramps Probiotics - Support System for the Gut Surprising Benefits of Dairy Probiotics 

What's New on Medindia

Colas are Bad For Health in the Long Run

Edible Flowers for Health

Personalized Medicine
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive