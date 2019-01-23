medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

EsophaCap Could Save Millions of Lives in Esophageal Cancer

by Mohamed Fathima S on  January 23, 2019 at 5:23 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A simple and inexpensive screening procedure has been developed by a researcher at John Hopkins that can detect esophageal cancer, the study published in the journal Clinical Cancer Research. Esophageal cancer kills more than 400,000 lives every year with no reliable screening method; the disease is often diagnosed at later stages and treatment becomes difficult.
EsophaCap Could Save Millions of Lives in Esophageal Cancer
EsophaCap Could Save Millions of Lives in Esophageal Cancer

In the article, gastroenterologist Stephen Meltzer, a professor of medicine and oncology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, along with a team of researchers, clinicians and biomedical engineers describe a test - the "EsophaCap" - that uses specific genetic biomarkers to detect dangerous changes in the cells that line the inside of the esophagus.

Previous studies have demonstrated Meltzer's biomarkers' ability to detect a condition called Barrett's esophagus, which causes the body to replace the tissue that lines the organ with cells that can turn cancerous.

But large-scale methods to deploy those biomarkers as a screening tool have been elusive until now.

The principle behind the EsophaCap is simple, says Meltzer. The patient swallows a small capsule that has a long string attached to it. After the capsule makes its way down the esophagus and into the stomach - a process that takes only a minute or so - the gelatin coating on the capsule begins to dissolve.

From that capsule emerges a 2-centimeter polyurethane sponge, still attached to the string, much of which still hangs from the patient's mouth.

The screener gently pulls the string and the sponge begins its return journey, out of the stomach, into the esophagus and, finally, out of the patient's mouth.

As it makes its way up, the sponge comes into contact with the entire length and breadth of the esophagus, collecting genetic material all along the way. Then, as the sponge nears the top, the screener gives a final gentle tug, popping the sponge past the organ's upper sphincter muscle. The sponge emerges loaded with genetic material that holds the key to the patient's esophageal health.

The sponge is then sent to a company that performs simple genetic tests on the material to determine the patient's risk for esophageal cancer.

"Early detection is the whole ballgame when it comes to esophageal cancer," Meltzer says. "Patients have a much better chance to treat it - or even prevent it - if they know their risk. We believe this little sponge can bring easy and inexpensive screening to people around the world."

With nearly half a million new cases a year, esophageal cancer is the eighth most-common cancer worldwide, with the highest rates in parts of Africa and Asia.

In 2016, the United States saw nearly 17,000 new cases diagnosed and about 16,000 deaths from cancer of the esophagus. Those numbers have increased sharply in recent years.

The five-year survival rate for people with cancer confined to the esophagus is 43 percent. When it spreads to nearby tissues or organs, that rate falls to 23 percent. And esophageal cancer that spreads to distant parts of the body offers a five-year survival rate of only 5 percent.

In previous research, Meltzer has performed rigorous testing on the set of genetic biomarkers he uses to diagnose Barrett's esophagus. The gene combination of p16, NELL1, AKAP12 and TAC1 has yielded a sensitivity of nearly 92 percent and has offered reliable diagnoses.

Medicine has never had routine screening methods for the disease. Both endoscopy and biopsy are less-than-ideal, since they're inexact, expensive and rely on random tissue samples, rather than material from the whole esophagus lining.

"It's actually possible to miss early cancerous cells using endoscopy with biopsy and most patients with Barrett's don't ever undergo endoscopy," says Meltzer. "Right now, we're confident that we have the tools to identify this type of cancer. But we previously lacked a way to collect enough genetic material to confidently determine a patient's diagnosis. We believe that EsophaCap now provides a solution to this serious problem."

Meltzer administered the EsophaCap test to 94 people over the course of the study. Eighty-five percent of subjects were able to swallow the capsule, with 100 percent successful sponge retrieval. Endoscopic evaluation of the patients after EsophaCap administration, Meltzer reported, showed no evidence of bleeding, pain, trauma or other adverse reactions to the test.

In the journal article, Meltzer reports that of the patients able to swallow the capsule, nearly half would be diagnosed with Barrett's esophagus - a rate far higher than that of the general U.S. population. He notes that most patients enrolled in the study were being treated for gastrointestinal symptoms. "That may explain why we saw a rate of Barrett's esophagus that was higher than in the general population," he says.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Esophageal Cancer

Esophageal cancer refers to malignancy of the food pipe which connects the throat to the stomach. It typically presents with difficulty in swallowing.

Biopsy-Introduction

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief Introduction To Biopsy

Small Intestine Biopsy

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about small intestine

Digestive Tract Ulcers Symptom Evaluation

A break in the mucus membrane lining of the digestive tract results in ulcers.

Achalasia

In achalasia food fails to pass into the stomach due to constriction of the lower esophageal sphincter and is accompanied by esophageal aperistalsis.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant Esophageal Cancer Achalasia 

What's New on Medindia

Colas are Bad For Health in the Long Run

Edible Flowers for Health

Personalized Medicine
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive