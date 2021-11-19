Statins Linked to Lowered Death Risk from COVID-19

Advertisement

Using data from Swedish registers, the researchers of the latest study followed 963,876 residents of Stockholm over the age of 45 between March and November 2020.The findings are based on analyses of data on the participants' prescribed medication and healthcare and from the Cause of Death Register.The information was analyzed with respect to such factors as diagnosed medical conditions.Statin treatment was linked to a slightly lower risk of dying from COVID-19, a correlation that did not vary significantly among risk groups."Our results suggest that statin treatment can have a moderate prophylactic effect on COVID-19 mortality," said study co-first author Rita Bergqvist, a medical student at Karolinska Institutet."All in all, our findings support the continued use of statins for conditions such as cardiovascular disease and high levels of blood lipids in line with current recommendations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said study co-first author Viktor Ahlqvist, a doctoral student at Karolinska Institutet.Limitation of the study includes concerns the use of prescription data without the possibility of checking individual drug use.They were also not able to control for risk factors such as smoking and high body mass index (BMI), only diagnosed health status.Source: Medindia