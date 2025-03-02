Tamil Nadu CM Opens 1,000 `CM Pharmacies` for Accessible, Low-Cost Medicine

Pharmacists and cooperatives running these pharmacies will get subsidies up to ₹3 lakh to support the initiative.

Bridging the Gap in Healthcare Costs



‘#TamilNadu CM M.K. #Stalin inaugurates 1,000 CM #Pharmacies, making quality medicines affordable & accessible for all! #HealthcareForAll’

Advertisement

Mudhalvar Marundhagam - (https://mudhalvarmarundhagam.tn.gov.in/)

In a major step towards making essential medicines more accessible,This initiative, announced during his Independence Day speech on August 15, 2024, aims to provide medicines at subsidized rates, particularly benefiting middle-class families seeking treatment at private hospitals.Speaking at the official launch at the Anna Centenary Library campus, Stalin highlighted that while government hospitals offer free treatment, many middle-class families struggle with the rising costs of medicines, especially for chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension.Of the 1,000 newly opened outlets, 500 will be operated by cooperative societies, while the rest will be managed by qualified pharmacists and entrepreneurs.Reaffirming his government’s commitment to education and healthcare, Stalin emphasized that these welfare measures were being implemented despite financial constraints, ensuring that affordable medicines reach those in need.Citing a 2020 STEPS survey, Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam pointed out that 30% of Tamil Nadu’s population aged 18-69 suffers from high blood pressure, while 18% have diabetes. With many families spending a significant portion of their income on medicines, the CM Pharmacies are expected to ease financial strain and improve public health outcomes.Several key officials, including Ministers K.R. Periakaruppan, Ma. Subramanian, P.K. Sekar Babu, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, and MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian, attended the launch event.With plans to expand ‘Mudhalvar Marundhagams’ across Tamil Nadu, the government aims to strengthen public healthcare and ensure that affordable medicines reach every household.Source-Medindia