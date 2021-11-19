About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Guideline on Nitric Oxide Helps Guide Asthma Therapy

by Angela Mohan on November 19, 2021 at 5:30 PM
Font : A-A+

New Guideline on Nitric Oxide Helps Guide Asthma Therapy

Asthma therapy can be improved with the new clinical practice guideline on usage of the fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO). The guideline was published in the Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

The guideline is designed to provide guidance to clinicians who care for adults and children four years and older with asthma, including pulmonologists, adult and pediatric allergists, internists, pediatricians, family medicine specialists, and other health care professionals who care for individuals with asthma.

Advertisement


Following the initial development of FeNO as a test in 2011, the American Thoracic Society developed a clinical practice guideline for the interpretation of FeNO in adults and in children over four years of age.

The question that was chosen assesses the utility of the FeNO test in management of individuals in whom treatment is being contemplated.

Using the thorough, evidence-based Grading of Recommendations, Assessment, Development and Evaluation (GRADE) framework, the expert panel made the following recommendation, which addressed this question above:
Advertisement

In patients with asthma in whom treatment is being considered, we suggest the use of FeNO in addition to usual care over usual care alone.

"While our task was to review whether FeNO testing be performed when treatment is being considered, the studies being evaluated as well as the interpretation of results via our methodology suggest that any patient with asthma may be eligible for the measurement of FeNO in decision making regarding therapy," noted guideline co-chairs Sumita B. Khatri, MD, MA and Teal S. Hallstrand, MD, MPH.

"As rigorous as our evaluation of the single question we were asked to investigate was, it should be noted that this guideline does not address the question of FeNO to establish the diagnosis of asthma or the utility of FeNO in monitoring asthma.

We believe these issues that were identified by the panel as being important should be addressed in the future in a systematic manner."

The ATS has published more than 20 clinical practice guidelines on various conditions, ranging from allergy and asthma to TB and other pulmonary infections. For ATS guideline implementation tools and derivatives, go here.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Road Map of Lung Development Delivered
Study Highlights Prebiotics in Breast Milk That may Benefit ... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Anti-Inflammatory Diet May Cut Down the Risk of Dementia
Anti-Inflammatory Diet May Cut Down the Risk of Dementia
World Toilet Day 2021 - 'Valuing Toilets'
World Toilet Day 2021 - 'Valuing Toilets'
Dairy Products Increase Prostate Cancer Risk
Dairy Products Increase Prostate Cancer Risk
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Childhood Asthma Asthma Reiki and Pranic Healing Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief Allergy - Symptom Evaluation Wheezing Churg-Strauss Syndrome Tests for Asthma Stay Well This Winter 

Recommended Reading
Psoriasis Drug Worsens Severe Asthma Symptoms
Psoriasis Drug Worsens Severe Asthma Symptoms
In patients with severe asthma risankizumab, a drug to treat psoriasis worsened the asthma ......
Allergy - Symptom Evaluation
Allergy - Symptom Evaluation
An allergic reaction may be mild or severe. It usually involves the skin, respiratory system, eyes,...
Asthma
Asthma
It's a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways t...
Childhood Asthma
Childhood Asthma
Childhood asthma is a condition that affects airways in children and interferes with their daily act...
Churg-Strauss Syndrome
Churg-Strauss Syndrome
Churg-Strauss Syndrome is a rare disease characterized by inflammation of blood vessels that can res...
Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief
Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief
Understanding the cause and mechanism of seasonal allergy can help in choosing the right treatment. ...
Stay Well This Winter
Stay Well This Winter
Winter is associated with staying huddled indoors, people scurrying home to escape the piercing wint...
Tests for Asthma
Tests for Asthma
Do you find it difficult to breathe especially during the cold weather? You may need to get tested f...
Wheezing
Wheezing
Wheezing is a sound arising from the airways due to an obstruction or narrowing, which prevents the ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close