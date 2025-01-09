Childhood Smoking Raises COPD Risk Later in Life, Even If You Quit

Smoking before age 15 increases the risk of developing COPD later in life, regardless of current smoking habits or exposure to secondhand smoke.

Did You Know?

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is the fourth leading cause of death worldwide. Tobacco smoking accounts for over 70% of COPD cases.

