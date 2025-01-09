Childhood Smoking Raises COPD Risk Later in Life, Even If You Quit

Smoking before age 15 increases the risk of developing COPD later in life, regardless of current smoking habits or exposure to secondhand smoke.
A new study published in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases: Journal of the COPD Foundation reveals that smoking before the age of 15 increases the risk of developing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Childhood Cigarette Smoking and Risk of COPD in Older U.S. Adults: A Nationally Representative Replication Study
Go to source). COPD is an inflammatory lung disease that includes conditions such as chronic bronchitis and emphysema. It can result from genetic factors and environmental irritants like smoke or pollution. Affecting over 30 million Americans, COPD is the fourth leading cause of death globally.
COPD More Common in Adults Who Smoked in ChildhoodA previous study using data from the 2020 National Health Interview Survey showed that COPD was more prevalent in adults who began smoking prior to 15 years of age (childhood smoking) compared to those who began after 15 years of age, regardless of their current smoking status and lifetime cigarette use.
Examining the Link Between Early Smoking and COPD in Later LifeIn this new study, the authors expanded on previous research and examined whether childhood smoking before age 15 increased the likelihood of a person developing COPD later in life, even after accounting for possible secondhand smoke exposure. The new research examined a nationally representative sample of adults 40 years of age and older from the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health (PATH) study.
Early Smoking History Raises COPD Risk, Regardless of Other Factors“Our study suggests that a person with a childhood smoking history has an increased risk of developing COPD, regardless of current smoking status, smoking duration, cigarette pack years and exposure to secondhand smoke,” said Laura M. Paulin, M.D., M.H.S, a pulmonologist at Dartmouth Health’s Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and senior author of the study.
Study Emphasizes the Need to Prevent Childhood SmokingHe added, “Critical lung development occurs in childhood and early adolescence, making children’s lungs particularly susceptible to damage caused by cigarette smoking. These findings highlight the need for additional public health efforts to reduce, and ultimately prevent, childhood smoking.”
