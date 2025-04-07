New Vaccine Strategy Aims for Double the Whooping Cough Protection

New antibody research could supercharge efforts to fight back against pertussis (whooping cough) resurgence.

The Resurgence of Whooping Cough



Groundbreaking research from The University of Texas at Austin is giving renewed hope for a more effective defense. Scientists have zeroed in ona harmful agent responsible for weakening immune defenses and causing severe symptoms. (Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is making an alarming comeback. Once a leading cause of childhood mortality before the advent of vaccines in the 1940s, the disease is re-emerging globally as immunization rates have faltered in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.Published in thethe study sheds light on how these antibodies attack different vulnerable regions of the toxin, disrupting its function and aiding in faster immune response.“There aresaid Professor Jennifer Maynard, a chemical engineering expert at UT’s Cockrell School of Engineering and the study’s lead author. “Our findings could be incorporated into future versions quite easily, improving overall effectiveness and longevity of protection.”The >b>resurgence of pertussis has been especially worrying in 2024, with multiple outbreaks reported across the US and beyond. The hardest hit have been infants, who are either too young for vaccination or have only received partial doses—putting them at highest risk for severe complications.The research is not only paving the way formay be developed into treatment options for infected and high-risk infants, offering direct immune support in critical situations.Maynard and her team believe that by training the immune system to attack the weakest points of the pertussis toxin, scientists can deliver a longer-lasting, more effective vaccine—ultimately increasing public confidence and uptake.With this renewed scientific momentum, public health officials are hopeful that pertussis can once again be pushed back—and potentially eradicated for good.Source-Eurekalert