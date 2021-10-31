About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Psoriasis Drug Worsens Severe Asthma Symptoms

by Colleen Fleiss on October 31, 2021 at 11:19 PM
Font : A-A+

Psoriasis Drug Worsens Severe Asthma Symptoms

In patients with severe asthma, risankizumab (a drug to treat psoriasis) worsened the asthma symptoms, revealed trial results published today in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The study, which was led by researchers at the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Leicester Biomedical Research Centre - a partnership between Leicester's Hospitals, the University of Leicester and Loughborough University - investigated whether risankizumab could potentially improve the symptoms and reduce 'attacks' in people with severe asthma.

Advertisement


The international study, co-led by researchers in Manchester, Belgium and Canada, recruited 214 patients into the trial; 105 patients were randomised to a risankizumab injection every four weeks over a 24-week period, while 109 patients received a placebo.

Researchers measured the 'time-to-first' worsening determined by increasing symptoms, deterioration in breathing tests, increased use of inhalers and need for steroid tablets. Patients treated with risankizumab had an average time-to-first-worsening of 40 days, compared to 86 days for the patients given a placebo. Studying 'gene signatures' from immune cells in airway samples, risankizumab was shown to decrease molecules known to be important in protection against infection, which possibly explains the observed poorer asthma control.
Advertisement

Professor Chris Brightling, NIHR Senior Investigator at the NIHR Leicester Biomedical Research Centre (BRC) and study lead, said: "It is always disappointing when a potential treatment is shown to be ineffective at treating a disease, more so when it makes symptoms worse.

"This theory is backed by molecular profiling, which shows reduced levels of these substances in samples taken from patients on the trial."

The study, which was sponsored by AbbVie and Boehringer Ingelheim is registered on ClinicalTrials.gov, NCT02443298. It was also part-funded by 3TR-Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI), a consortium of academic institutions, charities and industry partners that aims to provide fundamental new insights into the molecular pathways and mechanisms of response and non-response to treatment for autoimmune, inflammatory and allergic diseases.

The paper 'Risankizumab in Severe Asthma: A Phase IIa, Placebo-Controlled Study' is published in the New England Journal of Medicine, today.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Super Star Rajinikanth Undergoes Heart Surgery
Transgenders, Men at Breast Cancer Risk >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
How Not to Lose Personality in the Workplace?
How Not to Lose Personality in the Workplace?
Drinking Warm Milk before Bedtime - A Natural Sleep Remedy
Drinking Warm Milk before Bedtime - A Natural Sleep Remedy
Guide to Brushing Your Teeth the Right Way
Guide to Brushing Your Teeth the Right Way
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Childhood Asthma Drug Toxicity Asthma Signature Drug Toxicity Psoriasis Drugs Banned in India Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief Allergy - Symptom Evaluation Dry Skin Symptom Evaluation Wheezing 

Recommended Reading
Asthma
Asthma
It's a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways ....
Quiz on Anti-Asthma Medications
Quiz on Anti-Asthma Medications
Anti-asthma medications include quick relief and long-term medications. Test your knowledge on ......
Quiz on Asthma
Quiz on Asthma
Come winter and asthma is back with renewed vengeance. With air pollution ever on the rise and our ....
The Lungs - Animation
The Lungs - Animation
The lungs are our organs of respiration. It is within these, that exchange of gases takes place....
Allergy - Symptom Evaluation
Allergy - Symptom Evaluation
An allergic reaction may be mild or severe. It usually involves the skin, respiratory system, eyes,...
Childhood Asthma
Childhood Asthma
Childhood asthma is a condition that affects airways in children and interferes with their daily act...
Drug Toxicity
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a d...
Drugs Banned in India
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market....
Dry Skin Symptom Evaluation
Dry Skin Symptom Evaluation
Dry skin a result in inadequate hydration of the skin. This could be either due to a reduced intake...
Psoriasis
Psoriasis
Psoriasis is a recurrent and complex inflammatory skin disorder that can have tremendous physical an...
Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief
Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief
Understanding the cause and mechanism of seasonal allergy can help in choosing the right treatment. ...
Wheezing
Wheezing
Wheezing is a sound arising from the airways due to an obstruction or narrowing, which prevents the ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close