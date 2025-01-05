About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
India's Robust Surveillance System Shows No Unusual HMPV Activity

by Colleen Fleiss on Jan 5 2025 11:09 PM

India is well-prepared to handle respiratory illnesses and surveillance shows no unusual surge in the country, according to the government.

India is well-prepared to handle respiratory illnesses and surveillance shows no unusual surge in the country, according to the government, as reports surface about rising cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China in the past few weeks.


HMPV may not be as severe as COVID, but it can still affect the lungs, causing respiratory issues, especially in vulnerable populations.


In a joint monitoring group (JMG) meeting under the chairmanship of DGHS, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, experts had detailed discussions around the spread of respiratory illnesses in China.According to them, the situation in China is not unusual in view of the ongoing flu season.The reports also suggest that the cause of the present surge is influenza virus, RSV and HMPV – the usual pathogens that are expected during the season.The government said it is keeping a close watch over the situation through all available channels and the World Health Organisation (WHO) has also been requested to share timely updates regarding the situation in China.A robust surveillance system for Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) for Influenza is already in place in India through both ICMR and IDSP networks and the data from both indicates no unusual surge in ILI and SARI cases.Physicians from hospitals have also confirmed that there is no surge in respiratory illness cases in the last few weeks other than the expected seasonal variation.Data from the recently conducted preparedness drill indicated that the country is well prepared to deal with any increase in respiratory illnesses.The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) network also tests for other respiratory viruses such as Adenovirus, RSV, HMPV etc. and these pathogens also do not show an unusual increase in the tested samples.As a precautionary measure, the number of laboratories testing for HMPV will be enhanced by ICMR, and ICMR will be monitoring trends of HMPV for the entire year, according to health ministry.—IANSna/

Source-IANS
Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a common 'winter occurrence,' emphasizing its seasonal impact on health during colder months.
Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is causing respiratory issues in China, with flu-like symptoms, spreading through droplets. Precautionary measures include hygiene and masks.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there was a notable increase in infections caused by human metapneumovirus (HMPV), an emerging threat.


