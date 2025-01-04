About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
HMPV a 'Winter Occurrence', Says Expert

by Colleen Fleiss on Jan 4 2025 3:16 PM

HMPV, discovered in 2001, belongs to the Pneumoviridae family, alongside Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

The Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), currently spreading in China, is a "winter occurrence" similar to COVID-19, but less severe and spreading on a smaller scale, according to the country's foreign ministry spokesperson.
The statement comes as photos and videos emerged on social media showing hospitals in China swamped with people amid rising cases of HMPV – causing respiratory illness --, and raising serious concerns of another pandemic akin to Covid-19. Speaking to reporters, China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning called it an annual occurrence in winter and assured that the country is safe to travel.

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is causing respiratory issues in China, with flu-like symptoms, spreading through droplets. Precautionary measures include hygiene and masks.
“Recently, the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration of China held a press conference to share information about the prevention and control of respiratory diseases in China during the wintertime,” said Ning. “The diseases appear to be less severe and spread on a smaller scale compared with the previous year,” she added.

Further, reassuring the safety of citizens and tourists, she noted: "I can assure you that the Chinese government cares about the health of Chinese citizens and foreigners coming to China", adding that "It is safe to travel in China". Over the last few days, there has been a sudden spike in respiratory illnesses across China, reminding people of a similar surge before Covid was confirmed. The media in neighboring countries like Indonesia, India, and Japan also cautioned its citizens to be aware of the situation in China and take needed precautions.

Meanwhile, Indian health officials have also assured that there is no need to worry. "The spread of HMPV in China is like any other respiratory virus," said Dr Atul Goel, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), while speaking to the media“There is no need for alarm, about the present situation," he added. The expert noted that the disease can lead to "flu-like symptoms," in the elderly and very young children.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there was a notable increase in infections caused by human metapneumovirus (HMPV), an emerging threat.

What is HMPV

The HMPV virus can lead to upper and lower respiratory disease in people of all ages. Young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are majorly affected.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms commonly associated with HMPV include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath. It reportedly has an incubation period of between three to five days. Wearing a mask, washing hands frequently, and increasing immunity can help prevent the disease. HMPV had in 2023 been detected in the Netherlands, Britain, Finland, Australia, Canada, the US, and China.

Source-IANS
