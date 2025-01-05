About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Indigenous Technology Developed for Paracetamol Production

by Colleen Fleiss on Jan 5 2025 11:15 PM

The government announced indigenously-developed paracetamol drug by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), which would reduce dependence on imported ingredients.

Indigenous Technology Developed for Paracetamol Production
The government on Sunday announced indigenously-developed paracetamol drug by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), which would reduce dependence on imported ingredients.


Headache / Cephalgia
Headache / Cephalgia
A headache literally means ‘pain in the head’. It is a common complaint that may occur frequently in some


This innovation aims to make India self-reliant in paracetamol manufacturing aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “Atmanirbhar Bharat” vision, said Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.The minister elaborated that CSIR has developed indigenous technology to produce paracetamol, a widely used pain reliever and fever reducer. Currently, India imports the key raw materials for paracetamol from various countries.Karnataka-based Satya Deeptha Pharmaceuticals Ltd will utilise this breakthrough to produce affordable paracetamol domestically.“There have been a series of indigenous developments namely India’s first indigenously-developed antibiotic Nafithromycin to treat both atypical and typical drug-resistant bacteria,” said Dr Singh.The minister also congratulated the team of Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) on their 40th Foundation Day.The DSIR Foundation Day marked 16 more technology transfers: 9 CSIR-CSIO Chennai and 6 from CSIR-CEERI, Pilani.The technologies transferred by CSIO are in the area of design and development of scientific and industrial instruments with IoT enabled technologies, while transfers by CEERI are in the area of healthcare and societal implications. One MoU is signed between CSIO and ELCIA, Bengaluru towards mutual collaboration in development of sensors.Speaking on the pace of technological prowess achieved by India in the past decade, Dr Jitendra Singh credited the visionary leadership of PM Modi who has been a champion of technological development and utilising its potential for the benefit of the country.Dr Singh emphasised that it is high time for us to look beyond government resources for innovation and start exploring non-government funds along knowledge partnership and resource sharing.He underlined that Anusandhan National Research Foundation (NRF) is the step in the same direction where 60 per cent of the funds will be raised by non-government sectors.Professor AK Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the government of India, emphasised on making our country a product-based economy.—IANSna/

Source-IANS
Acetaminophen or Paracetamol
Acetaminophen or Paracetamol
Acetaminophen or paracetamol helps to reduce fever and to relieve a headache with mild to moderate pain. It is also used with other pain medications to treat low back pain, osteoarthritis, cold, and ...
Sensor-Based Paracetamol Monitoring Guides Personalized Treatment
Sensor-Based Paracetamol Monitoring Guides Personalized Treatment
The recently developed device with a low-cost sensor permits corrections to the dosage of the commonly used painkiller drug paracetamol to improve its efficacy.
Link Between Paracetamol Usage and High Blood Pressure
Link Between Paracetamol Usage and High Blood Pressure
Paracetamol, the world’s most used drug increases blood pressure, one of the most important risk factors for heart attack and stroke.

Latest Drug News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education