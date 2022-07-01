About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Meditation and Yoga for a Healthy and Happier Life

by Karishma Abhishek on January 7, 2022 at 11:57 PM
Meditation and Yoga for a Healthy and Happier Life

Benefits of meditation and yoga on mental and emotional health have been emphasized at the 15th Annual Global Health Summit under the aegis of AAPI (American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin), held at Avasa Hotel, Hyderabad, India.

The event was part of the 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative that marks the Diamond Jubilee of India's independence with our Hon'ble Vice President of India Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu being the chief guest.

Daaji - Guide of Heartfulness shared his nuggets of wisdom and threw light on how to strike the balance in life for a healthier and more fulfilling happier life on the occasion.

The event's theme focussed on bringing about holistic health and taking preventive measures on a large scale, timely intervention, handling mental health, and the latest trends in Medical Sciences.
"Yoga means to unite. The term religion - a derivative of 'ligare' or ligament - is to unite with God. Although Yoga empowers a person to be the witness while very much being part of one's normal day-to-day lives and yet remain unalloyed. Yoga gives happiness, health, bliss, and beyond which are permanent unlike the temporary joys of the mundane world. Yoga also serves as a tool for one to experience the Divine. It is unlike religion where the belief of God is indoctrinated to a point where the child grows up with the idea but never experiences the truth within himself," says Daaji by bringing the analogy between yoga and medicine.

Yoga for a Mindful Life

The proliferation of mental illnesses among everyone in the modern era sets a dire need to tackle them. This is easily brought about by yoga — a tool to invite both spirituality and success in the materialistic world.

"I don't recommend meditation for a severe case of depression because such a mind will constantly gravitate towards the problem. Instead, we advise the person to relax and get good sleep as a trainer from Heartfulness will help the person through yogic methods. One can notice a big change in just one month," says Daaji.

As the world is struggling with the perilous effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, findings ways to tackle both physical and mental exhaustion may help cultivate inner bliss for healthier lives.

Daaji also drew parallels to medical science on three mental states — open-eye state, dream state, and deep sleep state (delta waves in deep sleep evidenced as calmest akin to a meditative state of mind).

Hence, regular meditation not only allows the mind to develop a state of tackling distresses but also allows healthy progression of one's perception and sensitivity.

Source: Medindia
