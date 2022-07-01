About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Legalization of Cannabis Has Resulted in Increased Poisoning

by Karishma Abhishek on January 7, 2022 at 11:56 PM
Font : A-A+

Legalization of Cannabis Has Resulted in Increased Poisoning

Legalization of commercial cannabis edibles in Canada has led to the largest increase in cannabis poisoning up to nine times in young children under the age of 10 years as per a study at The Ottawa Hospital, published in JAMA Network Open.

The study first time have reported the cannabis poisonings among children of an entire region.

Advertisement


The team investigated all ED (Emergency Department) visits in Ontario from January 2016 to March 2021 that is, period of pre-legalization, legalization, and commercialization of cannabis.

"Canada's approach to legalization was intended to prevent increases in child cannabis poisonings through policies limiting the strength of cannabis edibles, requiring child resistant packaging and education for parents and caregivers. Unfortunately, the rates we saw in our study suggest the approach has not met that goal. As more places around the world consider legalizing recreational cannabis, we need to learn how to better protect children from cannabis poisoning," says lead author Dr. Daniel Myran, a family physician, public health and preventive medicine specialist, and postdoctoral fellow at The Ottawa Hospital and the University of Ottawa Department of Family Medicine.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< N95 Respirators can be Safely Reprocessed to Augment Supply...
Exercise May Improves Connectivity in Aging Brain >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Diet
Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Diet
Highly Mutated New Strain of Coronavirus `IHU' Stirs Fear Beyond Omicron
Highly Mutated New Strain of Coronavirus `IHU' Stirs Fear Beyond Omicron
Probiotics and Iron Bioavailability
Probiotics and Iron Bioavailability
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cannabis Drug Abuse Screening Test Drug Abuse Organophosphorus Poisoning Poisoning Marijuana 

Recommended Reading
Why Do People Use Cannabis During Pregnancy and Breastfeeding?
Why Do People Use Cannabis During Pregnancy and Breastfeeding?
A new study provides interesting insights into motivations and the changing nature of reasons for .....
Exercise Increases Body's Own Cannabis to Fight Chronic Inflammation: Study
Exercise Increases Body's Own Cannabis to Fight Chronic Inflammation: Study
Simple lifestyle interventions, like exercise, can modulate endocannabinoids, which are produced by ...
Cannabis Users at Much Higher Risk of Poor Mental Health: Study
Cannabis Users at Much Higher Risk of Poor Mental Health: Study
Mental health problems such as anxiety or depression were found to be seen among cannabis users....
Cannabis
Cannabis
Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy pl...
Drug Abuse
Drug Abuse
The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or sub...
Marijuana
Marijuana
Marijuana (cannabis) is a drug obtained from the hemp plant and often abused for its psychoactive ef...
Organophosphorus Poisoning
Organophosphorus Poisoning
Organosphosphorus compounds are used as insecticides and chemical warfare. They are easily accessibl...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close