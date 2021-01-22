by Anjanee Sharma on  January 22, 2021 at 4:02 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Exercise Doesn't Undo Negative Effects of Excess Body Fat
European study found that physical activity and exercise do not help counteract the negative effects that excess body fat has on our heart health. There is little evidence that fitness reduces the negative effects of excess body weight on heart health.

Dr. Alejandro Lucia, study author, says "This was the first nationwide analysis to show that being regularly active is not likely to eliminate the detrimental health effects of excess body fat. Our findings refute the notion that a physically active lifestyle can completely negate the harmful effects of overweight and obesity." He adds "One cannot be fat and healthy."

Research suggests that being 'fat but fit' has similar implications on cardiovascular health as being 'thin but unfit.' Dr. Lucia adds that this has led to controversial proposals for health policies to prioritize fitness and physical activity over weight loss. This study strived to shed light on the link between fitness, body weight, and heart health.

Data for the study was obtained from 527,662 working adults with an average age of 42 years, and 32% were women. Participants were divided into groups of people with normal weight (42% of participants), overweight (41%), or obese (18%), based on their BMI.

They were also grouped by activity level - regularly active (24.2%), insufficiently active (12.3%), and inactive (63.5%). Cardiovascular health was established according to three major risk factors for heart attack and stroke - diabetes (in 3% of participants), high cholesterol (30%), and high blood pressure (15%) .

Findings showed that at all BMI levels, any activity (regular or insufficient) was linked with a lower likelihood of diabetes, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol compared to no exercise at all. "This tells us that everyone, irrespective of their body weight, should be physically active to safeguard their health." says Dr. Lucia.

He suggests that more activity is better, as, at all weights, the odds of diabetes and hypertension decreased as physical activity rose. Nevertheless, overweight and obese people were found to be at greater cardiovascular risk, irrespective of activity levels. In comparison to inactive normal-weight individuals, active obese people were almost twice as likely to have high cholesterol, four times more likely to have diabetes, and five times more likely to have high blood pressure.

Dr. Lucia adds that exercise doesn't seem to compensate for the negative effects of excess weight as the findings overall the same in both men and women. Weight loss should remain a primary target for health policies along with promoting active lifestyles.




Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Diabetes and Dental Health
Diabetes predisposes patients to oral and gum diseases like periodontitis, dental caries, oral thrush. Tight diabetes control is the key to prevent gum problems.
READ MORE
Does Oral Health Affect Your Heart?
Oral health has been noted as the key factor before and after experiencing heart diseases. Maintaining good oral health can help prevent risks of heart diseases.
READ MORE
Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure
Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to lower blood pressure and keep it under control.
READ MORE
Foods to Avoid to Reduce High Cholesterol
List of food sources that have huge amounts of cholesterol and saturated fats bad for health. Cholesterol-rich foods article briefs about healthy eating tips, exercise, weight management.
READ MORE
Body Types and Befitting Workouts
Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.
READ MORE
Cholesterol
Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.
READ MORE
Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical
The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess.
READ MORE
Exercise and Fitness
Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.
READ MORE
Exercise To Gain Weight
Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.
READ MORE
Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!
Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.
READ MORE
Liposuction
Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.
READ MORE
Tips to Live Longer
Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer
READ MORE
Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness
If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

More News on:

CholesterolDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseCholesterol - The Enigma ChemicalLiposuctionTips to Live LongerExercise and FitnessLifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!Body Types and Befitting WorkoutsExercise To Gain WeightTop Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness