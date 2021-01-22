Effect of Sleep Loss on Cognitive Functions Counteracted by Coffee

‘Regularly drinking coffee helps reduce impacts of sleep loss on people’s attention and cognitive functions. ’

Read More..



Source: Medindia Source: Medindia

Reductions in attention and cognitive function caused by sleep loss can be minimized more by consuming caffeinated coffee than decaffeinated coffee. This study was exploring the impact of repeated sleep loss during a workweek under simulation.However, it was found that though there was a significant difference in the first three to four days of restricted sleep, no difference was seen in the fifth to sixth days between the effects of caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee. This shows that the effects of coffee on cognitive function are temporary.Research shows that 15% of adult populations from the West get less than six hours of sleep on a weekday night and that more than 30% get less than the recommended seven to eight hours of sleep. This can lead to detrimental effects on people's health and wellbeing, like increased sleepiness and impairing our attention and vigilance.For the study, 26 participants with a distinct genotype of the adenosine A2A receptor encoding gene were assigned randomly to groups either drinking caffeinated coffee with 300 mg of caffeine or decaffeinated coffee under double-blind conditions. All participant's sleep was restricted to five hours per night, for five days, and each day they were asked to rate their subjective sleepiness and were also tested on levels of alertness, memory, reaction time, vigilance, and accuracyThe co-author of the study, Denise Lange, commented that prior research suggests that acute consumption of caffeinated coffee can decrease the impact of sleep deprivation on deficits of attention and cognitive function in a short-term setting.She adds