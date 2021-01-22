Value of Friendship More Important in Some Cultures

‘Cultures that place more value on friendships enjoy its various physical and psychological health benefits. ’

Researchers have examined the cultural and health benefits of close human relationships in a new study and claim that friends are much more than just trusted confidants.The study consisted of 323,200 participants from 99 countries, making it one of the largest of its kind. Previous studies only compared a few specific cultures with each other.William Chopik, the study's senior author, states that friendships are one of the untapped resources people can draw on to pursue a happier and healthier life. They have various health and well-being benefits despite costing nothing.he continued.The researchers used data from multiple sources, including datasets on friendship, health, happiness findings; economic variables; and cultural variables, using World Values Survey.Results showed that worldwide, those who are invested in friendships enjoy better physical and psychological health, especially older adults or those with less education. Individualistic, unequal, or constraining cultures significantly benefit from friendships.Chopik said.Chopik founded and runs Michigan State University's Close Relationships Lab. One of their major goals is to examine and study friendships so that people can improve their lives for the better."In today's world, there's a general feeling that we're in a 'friendship crisis' in which people are lonely and want friends but struggle to make them," Chopik said. "We show here that they're beneficial for nearly everyone, everywhere. But why are they so hard to form and keep? That's what we're working on next."