medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Environmental Health

Economic Development in India, China Key to Achieving MDG for Safe Drinking Water

by Adeline Dorcas on  April 16, 2019 at 3:15 PM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

India and China have made notable progress towards reaching the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) for safe drinking water. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nature Sustainability.
Economic Development in India, China Key to Achieving MDG for Safe Drinking Water
Economic Development in India, China Key to Achieving MDG for Safe Drinking Water

The United Nations Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) attempted from 2000 to 2015 produced mixed and debatable results. But there was at least one clear MDG victory: safe drinking water.

MDG Target 7C sought to halve, by 2015, the ratio of the world's people without sustainable access to safe drinking water and basic sanitation. In this, the drinking water target was reportedly realized in 2010. No such global target on drinking water had ever before achieved.

Research led by The University of Tokyo Institute of Industrial Science (IIS) traced why this monumental achievement was accomplished when others failed. It also delved deeper into what defined success, and if the factors behind it could be reproduced for achieving other socioeconomic goals.

"Achieving MDG Target 7C-Water was definitely a success," study senior author Taikan Oki at IIS says. "However, this achievement is not cut-and-dry. We found that comparatively modest goals along with rapid urbanization, especially in China, and rural development in India, were major enablers of the success."

Global targets for accessible drinking water have varied widely, from 100 percent coverage to much lower benchmarks. The researchers looked at previous targets and reports. They found considerable variation in definitions of safe drinking water. Some emphasized lack of contamination, while others focused on factors such as the amount of available water or distance to water collection. This variance may have led to different interpretations of results.

They also found that the MDG period coincided with massive rural-to-urban migration in China, along with both rural and urban development in India. These were critical in expanded drinking water coverage, as the two countries account for roughly one-third of the world's population. China's urban population more than doubled during the period.

Using a mathematical formula connecting water access with GDP, they also found economic development was imperative in the greater coverage.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have now taken over the tasks of both expanding on the MDGs and trying to accomplish those that are still outstanding.

"The baton is now passed to SDG Target 6.1, which aims to secure safe and affordable drinking water for everyone on Earth by 2030," Oki says. "That is highly ambitious, and it's more specific and demanding than the predecessor MDG. Based on our findings, irrespective of the outcome, this high goal will stimulate motivation and investment. As economic development and poverty reduction continues, this is a good thing."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

Polluted Water Could Damage the Endocrine System

Endocrine system could be damaged by contaminated water supply. Contaminated groundwater contains various types of harmful chemicals, which could lead to a host of other health problems. However, drinking water from domestic supplies can poses low ...

UN Safe Water Goal Met, World Wins

World has won hands down by beating the 2015 deadline to halve the ratio of people drinking unsafe water, the United Nations Children's Fund and the World Health Organisation said on Tuesday.

Key Role in Correcting Crisis in Clean Drinking Water and Sanitation Crisis Could Be Played By Women

A scientist has said that people in ancient Rome 2,000 years ago had better access to clean water and sanitation that keeps disease-causing human excrement out of contact with people.

Steps Needed to Encourage Consumption of Clean Drinking Water Mandated by the USDA

USDA had mandated access to free drinking water at schools during lunchtime, which went into effect during the start of the 2011-2012 school year

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Social drinking amongst women has become a fad. Stop it before it finishes you.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here weve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Top 10 Reasons to Drink Water

Seventy percent of our body is water. It is a vital need to live healthy. Learn how drinking water regularly keeps the body in proper function.

Water - Nutrient that Beats the Heat

Dehydration, acidity, loss of energy are common problems that often occur due to insufficient water consumption, especially in summer.

Water Matters: Why You Need to Drink Enough Water Everyday

Water is essential to balance body fluids, boost brain function, improve digestion, prevent kidney stones, regulate body temperature, and control cholesterol. The required water intake for adult men and women is 3.7 and 2.7 liters per day.

More News on:

Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Alcohol Addiction and Women Water - Nutrient that Beats the Heat Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan Top 10 Reasons to Drink Water Water Matters: Why You Need to Drink Enough Water Everyday 

What's New on Medindia

Healthy Treats for Last-Minute Party Guests

Fecal Transplants Help Reduce Autism Symptoms by Half

Honey: Health Benefits of the Golden Liquid
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive