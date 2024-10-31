Chennai Chokes on Diwali Pollution

Chennai chokes on Diwali smoke! Smog blankets the city, turning celebrations into a health hazard.



‘#Diwali celebrations light up the sky, but the #airquality takes a hit. Chennai and nearby districts face a significant rise in #airpollution due to #firecracker emissions. #happydiwali’

Diwali's Dark Side

Air pollution - (https://www.who.int/health-topics/air-pollution)

Diwali celebrations in Chennai and surrounding areas have led to a significant increase in air pollution ( ) levels due to the widespread use of firecrackers.This decline in air quality has caused discomfort for those with respiratory problems. According to sources from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in three areas of Chennai has worsened, with levels reaching 254 in Manali, 210 in Arumbakkam, and 201 in Perungudi.The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board categorises an AQI between 201-300 as "poor", which can cause respiratory discomfort; levels between 301-400 are classified as "very poor", while 401-500 is considered "severe". Doctors have urged the people to limit the use of firecrackers during the festival to mitigate pollution. T.S. Surendran, a consultant pediatric ophthalmologist and chairman of Sankara Nethralaya, said, "Limiting firecracker purchases can support labourers while also reducing pollution." In addition to air pollution, firecrackers pose a significant risk of burn injuries during Diwali celebrations.The Tamil Nadu Health Department has launched an awareness campaign on the safe handling of firecrackers, advising people to avoid taking selfies while crackers are being burst. State Health Minister Ma Subramanian said, "For the past two to three weeks, the Health Department has been conducting intensive awareness programmes for children and the elderly, focusing on the risk of burn injuries associated with firecrackers.Almost all districts have conducted grassroots-level awareness programmes on safe cracker handling. "To handle potential burn injuries, the state Health Department has set up dedicated burn wards in hospitals across the state. On Monday, Minister Subramanian visited the Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai, where he inaugurated 25 new beds to accommodate burn patients. Kilpauk Medical College treats nearly 2,000 individuals for burn injuries every year during Diwali. The Health department has advised people to follow strict safety guidelines while using firecrackers.Hospitals across the state are prepared, with doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff available around the clock to treat burn injuries. Doctors also recommend purchasing age-appropriate crackers for children from reputable companies and washing hands and legs after bursting firecrackers.Source-IANS