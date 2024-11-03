About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Household Air Pollution Linked to Gestational Diabetes

by Colleen Fleiss on Nov 3 2024 10:40 PM

Household air pollution, especially from solid fuels, increases the risk of gestational diabetes. Protect yourself and your baby!

Household Air Pollution Linked to Gestational Diabetes
As north India grapples with severe air pollution, a recent study reveals a concerning link between the use of solid fuels like coal, crop residue, and wood for cooking and heating and the increased risk of gestational diabetes during pregnancy. ()

What is Gestational Diabetes Mellitus

Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM) is a common complication during pregnancy. Women with GDM are likely to be at an increased risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes, and a future risk of diabetes. Children born also run a long-term risk of childhood obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Air Pollution
Air Pollution
Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.
The study led by researchers from Zunyi Medical University, in China, included 4,338 women, with a mean age of 27 years. Of these, 302 women had GDM. Pregnant women using solid fuels for heating had a higher risk of GDM than those using clean energy. The results published in the journal Scientific Reports showed that expecting mothers with GDM had a higher prenatal BMI. They also observed significant differences in physical activity and sleep duration, compared to pregnant women without GDM.

“However, leading a healthy lifestyle showed profound differences. When a healthy lifestyle was included such as proper diet, adequate sleep, normal weight, and the incidence rate of GDM decreased. Higher consumption of vegetables and fruits, and proper vitamin D supplementation also helped reduce the risk of GDM.

“This suggests that adherence to a healthy lifestyle may reduce the risk of GDM in pregnant women exposed to household air pollution,” the researchers said. The study comes as air quality in the national capital has deteriorated to severe and extremely poor levels in the past few days. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday with a thick smog engulfing the capital.

Effects of Air Pollution on Health
Effects of Air Pollution on Health
What are the health effects of air pollution? Discover the hidden dangers and long-term consequences for your well-being.
Reference:
  1. Effects of household air pollution and healthy lifestyle associated with gestational diabetes mellitus - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-024-75155-0)
Source-IANS
Gestational diabetes
Gestational diabetes
The condition is not caused by a lack of insulin, but by the action of hormones produced during pregnancy that blocks the action of insulin.
Insulin Injections for Diabetes
Insulin Injections for Diabetes
Insulin Therapy plays an important role in treating diabetes.Learning about insulin injections can help you better manage your diabetes condition.

Recommended Readings
Latest Environmental Health
View All
Advertisement