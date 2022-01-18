About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Drug for Opioid Use Disorder may Reduce Rearrest and Reconviction Chances

by Karishma Abhishek on January 18, 2022 at 11:31 PM
Font : A-A+

Drug for Opioid Use Disorder may Reduce Rearrest and Reconviction Chances

People with opioid use disorder in jail may have reduced chances of rearrest and reconviction when offered buprenorphine medication as per a study at the NIH/National Institute on Drug Abuse, published in Drug and Alcohol Dependence.

The study revealed a 32% reduced rates of probation violations, reincarcerations, or court charges when the facility offered buprenorphine to people in jail compared to when it did not.

Advertisement


"A lot of data already show that offering medications for opioid use disorder to people in jail can prevent overdoses, withdrawal, and other adverse health outcomes after the individual is released," says senior author Peter Friedmann, MD at Baystate Health.

The study aims to increase high-quality care for people with opioid misuse and opioid use disorder in justice settings by evaluating the drug impact specifically on recidivism, defined as additional probation violations, reincarcerations, or court charges.
Advertisement

"Studies like this provide much-needed evidence and momentum for jails and prisons to better enable the treatment, education, and support systems that individuals with an opioid use disorder need to help them recover and prevent reincarceration. Not offering treatment to people with opioid use disorder in jails and prisons can have devastating consequences, including a return to use and heighted risk of overdose and death after release," says Nora D. Volkow, MD, NIDA Director.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Adverse Events of the COVID-19 Vaccine and Placebo Effect
Diminishing Rates of Cervical Cancer Screening and Its Reaso... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Goji Berries May Protect Against Age-Related Vision Loss
Goji Berries May Protect Against Age-Related Vision Loss
Tapping — A Proven Self-Applied Stress Intervention
Tapping — A Proven Self-Applied Stress Intervention
Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron
Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Drug Toxicity Cannabis Drug Abuse Signature Drug Toxicity Drug Detox Drugs Banned in India Loss of Taste Painkiller Addiction Prescription Drug Abuse 

Recommended Reading
Opioid Prescribing Reduces, But Cuts Not Uniform: Study
Opioid Prescribing Reduces, But Cuts Not Uniform: Study
Prescription opioids dispensed from retail pharmacies declined by 21% from 2008 to 2018, but the ......
New Smartwatch Sensor Prevents Opioid Relapse
New Smartwatch Sensor Prevents Opioid Relapse
Scientists have revealed the use of smartwatch sensor and developing predictive models using ......
Cannabis
Cannabis
Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy pl...
Drug Abuse
Drug Abuse
The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or sub...
Drug Detox
Drug Detox
Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less ...
Drug Toxicity
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a d...
Drugs Banned in India
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market....
Loss of Taste
Loss of Taste
Symptom of loss of taste usually occurs in combination with loss of smell and can be complete loss o...
Painkiller Addiction
Painkiller Addiction
Painkiller addiction is the use of prescription painkillers in a way not meant by the prescribing do...
Prescription Drug Abuse
Prescription Drug Abuse
Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescr...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)