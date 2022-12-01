About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Older Adult Opioid Overdose Death Rates on the Rise, Says Study

by Colleen Fleiss on January 12, 2022 at 8:35 PM
Font : A-A+

Older Adult Opioid Overdose Death Rates on the Rise, Says Study

In the United States, among adults ages 55 and older, opioid-related overdose deaths rose, from 518 deaths in 1999 to 10,292 deaths in 2019: a 1,886% increase, revealed a new Northwestern Medicine study.

"Many of us think drug misuse is a problem of the young. However, older adults are experiencing an explosion in fatal opioid overdoses," said Maryann Mason, an associate professor of emergency medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

Advertisement


The findings will be published in JAMA Network Open.

"Many are Baby Boomers who, in their youth, were using recreational drugs and, unlike in previous generations, they've continued using into their older age," said senior author Lori Post, the Buehler Professor of Geriatric Medicine and professor of emergency medicine and medical social sciences at Feinberg. "That sort of flies in the face of our stereotypes of the 'older adult.' We don't think of them as recreational drug users, but it's a growing problem."
Advertisement

In the 20-year span, 79,893 people in the U.S. aged 55 to 80 died by opioid overdose, with about half being between 55 and 64 years old, Mason said. The annual overall death rate per 100,000 people 55 years and up ranged from a low of 0.9 in 1999 to a high of 10.7 in 2019 and increased annually from 2000 on, the study found.

Post said ageism is one of the contributing factors for the increase in fatal opioid overdoses among older adults, explaining that doctors often don't screen for drug misuse during appointments with older people because "it doesn't fit the stereotype of what it means to be old."

"They're invisible," Post said. "We're talking grandmas and grandpas doing drugs, and to the point of overdosing. We don't think of them seriously. Not as potential victims of domestic abuse, physical or sexual assault or drug addiction. That needs to change."

By 2019, the opioid overdose fatality rate among non-Hispanic Black or African-American males ages 55 and up was 40.03 per 100,000 population — four times greater than the overall opioid fatality rate of others of the same age.

"It's really a big question what was going on with that population that wasn't going on with other populations," Mason said. "It's suggestive of the beginning of the third wave of the opioid epidemic, when fentanyl began making its presence in the normal drug supply. Older Black men are more involved in illicit drug use, while other populations are more involved in prescription drug use."

Mason noted that Black men are also more likely to have experienced trauma, lack access to health insurance and health care, don't trust health care providers and are undertreated for pain compared to other subpopulations of older adults.

The study suggested other contributing factors in the exponential increase among older adults. They could include social isolation and depression; exposure to medically prescribed opioids for chronic conditions such as arthritis and cancer, which increase with age; declining cognitive function that may interfere with taking opioids as prescribed. In addition, the body's ability to metabolize opioids decreases with age, meaning people are more vulnerable to overdose.

"We need to inform the services that cater to older adults, such as meal-delivery or housekeeping services, about these potential issues and how to recognize the signs of drug misuse, like confusion, falls and asking for medication too often or off cycle," Post said.

Mason pointed out that the disproportionate rates among Black men require addressing the social determinants of health that drive drug misuse in the first place.

Other Northwestern authors on the paper include Dr. Howard Kim and Rebekah Soliman.

Funding for the study was provided by the Buehler Center Smith Gerontology Endowment Research Fund and the Institute for Policy Research Summer Undergraduate Research Assistant Program award.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Breastfeeding Decreases Mothers’ Heart Disease Risk

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Smallpox
Smallpox
Children Above 5 Years of Age in USA Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
Children Above 5 Years of Age in USA Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
Healthy Breakfast Routine Can Reduce Stubborn Belly Fat
Healthy Breakfast Routine Can Reduce Stubborn Belly Fat
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cannabis Drug Abuse Death Facts Bereavement Drug Detox Painkiller Addiction Prescription Drug Abuse 

Recommended Reading
Prescription Drug Abuse
Prescription Drug Abuse
Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as ......
Study Says 20% Opioid-naive Patients Use Opioids Three Months After Surgery
Study Says 20% Opioid-naive Patients Use Opioids Three Months After Surgery
Smokers, patients with bipolar disorder, depression, pulmonary hypertension are at higher risk for ....
Vitamin D Deficiency may Up Opioids Addiction
Vitamin D Deficiency may Up Opioids Addiction
Lack of vitamin D strongly exaggerates the craving for and effects of opioids, boosting the risk ......
Reducing Use Of Opioids Post-Surgery
Reducing Use Of Opioids Post-Surgery
New guideline for post-surgery opioid use is based on the number of pills administered to the ......
Bereavement
Bereavement
Bereavement refers to grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one, especially during t...
Cannabis
Cannabis
Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy pl...
Drug Abuse
Drug Abuse
The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or sub...
Drug Detox
Drug Detox
Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less ...
Painkiller Addiction
Painkiller Addiction
Painkiller addiction is the use of prescription painkillers in a way not meant by the prescribing do...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close