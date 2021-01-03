Reducing Use Of Opioids Post-Surgery

Patients who were not prescribed opioids- calculated as zero oral morphine milligram equivalents (MME) a day prior to discharge were sent home with five oxycodone 5-mg pill equivalents (PEs)

Patients who were given up to 30 MME received 15 PEs

Patients who were given 30 MME or more received 30 PEs

The study's lead author J. Barth Jr., MD, FACS, section chief of general surgery, states that the guideline recommend discharging patients with no prescription for opioids if they have taken no opioids on the day before. Accordingly, 15 pills if they have taken one to three pills, and 30 pills if they have had four or more pills.Dr Barth said that these guideline were designed to satisfy the pain management needs of about 85 percent of patients and showed that theThe latest study involved general surgery, colorectal, gynecological, thoracic, and urological operations.Dr. Barth said,This is a prospective study that enrolls patients before they've achieved the study outcome--in this case, an operation and their opioid use afterward--whereas a retrospective study evaluates outcomes after the fact.Minimizing opioid use among surgical patients is an important strategy for medicine as studies show that up to 10 percent patients who have undergone surgery, but have not used opioids before, may go on to becomes chronic opioid users.The study enrolled 229 patients after their initial operation admitted to the hospital for at least 48 hours. After their discharge the patients were prescribed non-opioid medications acetaminophen and ibuprofen, as well as opioids based on the guideline. The researchers used a protocol different from the post-discharge opioid prescribing guideline:Lower the use of opioid before discharge, higher was the patient satisfaction with pain management. Even though opioids were prescribed, 73 percent of the zero-MME group used no opioids at home, and 85 percent used two pills or less.Researchers said that the surgeons play an important role in minimizing opioid use in their patients by setting expectations for pain management. This involves informing the patients that they are likely to be discharged with either no opioids or a small amount based on their opioid use on the day before they go home.Dr Barth said,In this study, 95 percent patients took either acetaminophen or ibuprofen and 70 percent took both.A key component in responsible opioid management is proper disposal of unused pills. 60 percent of patients had leftover pills at the end of this study.Dr Barth said,The researchers used several strategies like83 percent of patients disposed of their excess opioids using a method that complies with Food and Drug Administration recommendations. Overall, 2,604 pills were prescribed in the study; only 187 of them (7 percent) were kept by patients.Source: Medindia