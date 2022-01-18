Adverse Events of the COVID-19 Vaccine and Placebo Effect

More than two-thirds of COVID-19 vaccine adverse events are accounted to be a placebo effect as per a study at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, published in JAMA Network Open.



It was found that nearly one-third of clinical trial participants who received no vaccine reported systemic adverse advents like headache and fatigue.

