Diminishing Rates of Cervical Cancer Screening and Its Reasons Explained!

Screening rates of cervical cancer have dropped in the U.S., with the lowest among Asian and Hispanic women, and those in rural areas as per a study at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth Houston), published today in JAMA Network Open.



The study analyzed nearly 20,557 women to reveal major uptick from 14.4% in 2005 to 23.0% in 2019 in women without an up-to-date cervical cancer screening.

‘Reason behind declining cervical cancer screening rates and the populations most affected has been revealed by a new study.’