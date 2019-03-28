medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Drinking Salt Water Won’t Quench Your Thirst: Here's Why

by Adeline Dorcas on  March 28, 2019 at 2:38 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Sipping saltwater may not quench your thirst, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nature.

The saltiest solution mice will voluntarily drink tastes roughly half as salty as seawater.
Drinking Salt Water Won’t Quench Your Thirst: Here's Why
Drinking Salt Water Won’t Quench Your Thirst: Here's Why

The solution briefly sates the brain cells that control thirst, but then - within a minute - they fire up again, telling mice they're still thirsty. A sip of plain water, though, keeps the same cells silent.

"It was something we just couldn't explain," says Howard Hughes Medical Investigator Zachary Knight, a neuroscientist at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). How does the brain know so quickly whether thirst has been quenched? There had to be a signal that clued in such thirst neurons, he says - something that told them whether a liquid was too salty, or just right.

After three years of investigation, he and his colleagues have discovered that the missing signal comes from the gut. Their work reveals how the gastrointestinal tract measures the salt concentration in the intestines and relays this info directly to the brain. By tracking neural activity in living mice, his team watched in real time as these two organs communicated about thirst.

"We've discovered a new way that the gut talks to the brain," says UCSF graduate student Christopher Zimmerman.

Signs of Thirst

Scientists have been trying to understand how our bodies regulate thirst for more than a century. Early studies of animals suggested that signals from the body (a parched throat, for instance, or the salt and water content of the blood) could sound a thirst alarm in the brain. In recent decades, researchers have also pointed the finger at the gastrointestinal tract. "But it's really been a mystery what the gut does to regulate thirst - if it's doing anything at all," Knight says.

What's more, he says, no one knew where in the brain thirst signals from the body registered, or how they got there. In 2016, Knight, Zimmerman, and their colleagues decided to take a direct look. Using an optical fiber threaded into the brain, the team watched as a set of neurons rapidly switched off when thirsty mice took a sip of water, and the liquid hit the mouth and throat. The work showed that a thirst signal from the throat actually does exist, Knight says.

But one key experiment hinted that there was something more to the story: salt water turned those same neurons off - but only temporarily. "It's like there's another signal telling the thirst neurons, 'This is not rehydrating you,'" Knight says. He, Zimmerman, and colleagues turned toward the gut.

The gut, the team discovered in a series of experiments described in their new paper, has a built-in salt sensor that reports to the brain. When the researchers infused plain water directly into the gut, thirst neurons shut off. An infusion of saltwater kept the neurons active. The team observed a direct link between the saltiness of the fluid in the gut and the strength of the signal in the brain. "What's stunning about the finding is that the gut can so precisely measure salt concentration," Knight says.

A Closer Look

By mounting miniature microscopes onto the heads of mice, Knight's team pinpointed exactly where in the brain thirst signals from the body are evaluated.

Near the bottom of the brain, inside the hypothalamus, single neurons in the median preoptic nucleus take input from the gut, the throat, and the blood, and calculate whether an animal is thirsty, the team found. "No one had ever observed this happening in a single cell before," Zimmerman says.

The body's thirst-sensing system is relatively simple, Knight says. Working out its details could eventually help scientists figure out more complicated systems, like feeding and regulating body temperature.

He considers his team's method of pairing neural recordings in living animals with techniques to manipulate the body a crucial way to observe what's actually going on in the brain. "This is a prototype of the kind of science we're going to be doing in my lab in the years to come," Knight says.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Consumption of Salty Food May Not Increase Thirst: University Of Haifa

Eating salty food does not necessarily make us drink more water, however, eating salty foods leads to an overall increase in the consumption of calories.

Drinking Soft Drinks to Quench Thirst May Not be Good for Your Kidneys

Drinking soft drinks to rehydrate after heat exposure might aggravate dehydration and kidney damage.

How Do We Feel Thirsty?

Complex circuits in the brain are wired to drink fluids when thirsty. These circuits are being studied to understand the phenomenon.

Polydipsia - Symptom Evaluation

Polydipsia or excessive thirst is a symptom commonly associated with conditions like diabetes mellitus, diabetes insipidus or dryness of mouth.

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Social drinking amongst women has become a fad. Stop it before it finishes you.

Low Salt Diet for Good Health

Salt is substance existing in water as well as in foods. The article discusses the major risks involved in taking excessive salt intake, along with proposed benefits after reduction.

Tame your Salt Intake Smartly

Salt is essential for the proper functioning of body but most of us generally exceed the intake of salt than the daily requirement of 6gm.We should keep the intake of salt under control.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Water - Nutrient that Beats the Heat

Dehydration, acidity, loss of energy are common problems that often occur due to insufficient water consumption, especially in summer.

Water Matters: Why You Need to Drink Enough Water Everyday

Water is essential to balance body fluids, boost brain function, improve digestion, prevent kidney stones, regulate body temperature, and control cholesterol. The required water intake for adult men and women is 3.7 and 2.7 liters per day.

More News on:

Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Alcohol Addiction and Women Salt in Our Food Salt Scrub Tame your Salt Intake Smartly Low Salt Diet for Good Health Water - Nutrient that Beats the Heat Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan Water Matters: Why You Need to Drink Enough Water Everyday 

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Steps to a Perfect Self-Diagnosis

Pick The Right Cheese

Bursitis Shoulder
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive