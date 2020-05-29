by Iswarya on  May 29, 2020 at 2:19 PM Diet & Nutrition News
Drinking Coffee has Beneficial Effect on Digestion and Digestive Disorders
Drinking coffee may reduce the risk of certain digestive disorders, including pancreatitis and gallstone disease, and benefit some elements of the digestive process, like gut motility, reports a new study.

The report was authored by Professor Carlo La Vecchia at the Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milan, Italy, who commented: "The effect of coffee on digestion is an evolving research area. Data indicates benefits against common digestive complaints such as constipation, as well as a potential reduction in the risk of more serious conditions like chronic liver diseases, from nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), gallstones and related pancreatitis".

Gallstone disease is a common digestive disorder, caused by the accumulation of gallstones in the gallbladder or bile duct, which affects approximately 10-15% of the adult population20. While the mechanism by which coffee may protect against gallstone disease is not yet known1-3, it has been observed that the risk for the condition declines with increasing daily consumption of coffee. Caffeine is thought to play a role in these associations, as the same effect is not observed with decaffeinated coffee.


A common question among consumers and focus area for research is whether coffee is associated with heartburn or gastro-oesophageal reflux disease (GORD). Heartburn is a mild form of acid reflux that can affect most people on occasion, while GORD is a chronic and severe acid reflux condition that affects up to one in five adults, and is characterized by frequent heartburn, regurgitation of food or liquid, and difficulty swallowing. While a small number of studies have suggested an association between coffee drinking and GORD, the majority of studies reviewed suggest that coffee is not a major trigger of these conditions.

The report also reviewed a growing area of health and nutrition research, namely: the effect of coffee on the gut microflora (microorganism populations). Recent studies suggest that populations of the beneficial gut bacteria Bifidobacterium spp., increase after drinking coffee. It is thought that the dietary fiber and polyphenols found in coffee, support the healthy growth of microflora populations.

Additional research findings highlighted in the report include:

  • Coffee can stimulate gut motility.
  • Coffee consumption is thought to stimulate digestion by encouraging the release of gastric acid, bile, and pancreatic secretions. Coffee is already one of the most widely researched components of the diet, and its effect on digestion remains a growing area of research.

While this report highlights a number of the more interesting findings that have emerged in recent years, it also provides insight into areas where further research would be beneficial, to better understand the mechanisms behind some of the beneficial effects observed.

Source: Eurekalert

