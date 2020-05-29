Drinking Coffee has Beneficial Effect on Digestion and Digestive Disorders

‘Coffee consumption may stimulate digestion by encouraging the release of gastric acid, bile, and pancreatic secretions. ’

Coffee consumption is thought to stimulate digestion by encouraging the release of gastric acid, bile, and pancreatic secretions. Coffee is already one of the most widely researched components of the diet, and its effect on digestion remains a growing area of research.

A common question among consumers and focus area for research is whether coffee is associated with heartburn or gastro-oesophageal reflux disease (GORD). Heartburn is a mild form of acid reflux that can affect most people on occasion, while GORD is a chronic and severe acid reflux condition that affects up to one in five adults, and is characterized by frequent heartburn, regurgitation of food or liquid, and difficulty swallowing. While a small number of studies have suggested an association between coffee drinking and GORD, the majority of studies reviewed suggest that coffee is not a major trigger of these conditions.The report also reviewed a growing area of health and nutrition research, namely: the effect of coffee on the gut microflora (microorganism populations). Recent studies suggest that populations of the beneficial gut bacteria Bifidobacterium spp., increase after drinking coffee. It is thought that the dietary fiber and polyphenols found in coffee, support the healthy growth of microflora populations.Additional research findings highlighted in the report include:While this report highlights a number of the more interesting findings that have emerged in recent years, it also provides insight into areas where further research would be beneficial, to better understand the mechanisms behind some of the beneficial effects observed.Source: Eurekalert