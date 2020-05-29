by Iswarya on  May 29, 2020 at 3:29 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

How Gut Mucus may Help Treat Brain Disorders?
New study summarizes existing knowledge of the structure and function of the mucus of the gastrointestinal tract and highlights areas to be addressed in a future study to understand better how intestinal homeostasis is impacted in neurological disorders. The findings of the study are published in the journal Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology.

Mucus is the first line of defense against bad bacteria in our gut. But could it also be part of our defense against diseases of the brain?

Bacterial imbalance in the gut is linked with Alzheimer's disease, autism, and other brain disorders, yet the exact causes are unclear.


Now a new research review of 113 neurological, gut and microbiology studies led by RMIT University suggests a common thread - changes in gut mucus.

Senior author Associate Professor Elisa Hill-Yardin said these changes could be contributing to bacterial imbalance and exacerbating the core symptoms of neurological diseases.

"Mucus is a critical protective layer that helps balance good and bad bacteria in your gut, but you need just the right amount - not too little and not too much," Hill-Yardin said.

"Researchers have previously shown that changes to intestinal mucus affect the balance of bacteria in the gut, but until now, no-one has made the connection between gut mucus and the brain.

"Our review reveals that people with autism, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's and Multiple Sclerosis have different types of bacteria in their gut mucus compared with healthy people, and different amounts of good and bad bacteria.

"It's a new gut-brain connection that opens up fresh avenues for scientists to explore, as we search for ways to better treat disorders of the brain by targeting our 'second brain' - the gut."

Gut mucus is different depending on where it's found in the gastrointestinal tract - in the small intestine it's more porous so nutrients from food can be easily absorbed, while in the colon, the mucus is thick and should be impenetrable to bacteria.

The mucus is full of peptides that kill bacteria, especially in the small intestine, but it can also act as an energy source, feeding some of the bacteria that live inside it.

Gut neurons and brain disorders

Scientists are learning that brain disorders can affect neurons in the gut. For example, RMIT researchers have shown that neurons in both the brain and the gut nervous systems are affected in autism.

The new review suggests that reduced gut mucus protection may make patients with neurological diseases more susceptible to gastrointestinal problems.

Hill-Yardin said severe gut dysfunction could exacerbate the symptoms of brain disorders, significantly affecting the quality of life for patients and their families.

"If we can understand the role that gut mucus plays in brain disease, we can try to develop treatments that harness this precise part of the gut-brain axis," she said.

"Our work shows that microbial engineering, and tweaking the gut mucus to boost good bacteria, have potential as therapeutic options for neurological disorders."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Probiotics Help Repair Gut Health After a Junk Meal
The probiotic medicine was able to significantly impact microbial composition in the gut and prevent memory loss after taking junk food.
READ MORE
Healthy Gut Bacteria Reduce Risk of Death in Heart Failure Patients
A diet rich in dietary fiber is associated with the growth of healthier gut bacteria, which in turn reduce the risk of death in heart failure patients or the need for a heart transplant, reveals a recent study.
READ MORE
Fecal Transplants Help Reduce Autism Symptoms by Half
Fecal transplants could be used to treat children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Microbiota Transfer Therapy (MTT), a type of fecal transplant is effective in improving gut health and autism symptoms in children.
READ MORE
Bifidobacteria Supplement Can Improve Gut Health in Breastfed Infants
Bifidobacteria supplement which contains activated Bifidobacterium infantis (B. infantis) bacteria can improve gut health and prevent immune-related diseases in breastfed infants.
READ MORE
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.
READ MORE
Language Areas in The Brain
The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.
READ MORE
Leaky Gut Syndrome
Leaky gut syndrome is a condition caused by increased intestinal permeability of the gut. It resembles the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, characterized by excessive gas production and bloating.
READ MORE
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.
READ MORE
Probiotics - Support System for the Gut
Probiotics are live microorganisms that resemble the “good bacteria” in our gut. Science is yet to fully explore the healing potential of probiotics; meanwhile some studies have ruled in their favor.
READ MORE
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

More News on:

Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentBrainBrain FactsAtaxiaProbiotics - Support System for the GutLanguage Areas in The BrainWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)Leaky Gut Syndrome