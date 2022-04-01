Dose of Viagra Recovers UK Nurse from COVID-19 Coma

A nurse who was struggling for her life after spending 28 days in a COVID-19 coma almost miraculously recovered after doctors gave her Viagra as part of an experimental therapy procedure. Double vaccinated asthmatic mother-of-two Monica Almeida, 37, of Lincolnshire in the UK, was brought to the hospital on November 9 when a coronavirus test reported as positive.

‘Erectile dysfunction drug Viagra relaxes the walls of blood arteries and increases the COVID-19 induced oxygen drop.’

After being discharged from a hospital in Greater Lincolnshire with a prescription but no treatment, her condition took a turn for the worse and she was taken to Lincoln County Hospital.



A week later, she was transferred to intensive care before being placed in an induced coma.



But before going under, Almeida signed a document saying she was willing to take part in a study to try experimental drugs. She has given the erectile dysfunction drug Viagra about a week after being placed in a coma and her airways opened.



The erectile dysfunction drug enables greater blood flow to all areas of the body by relaxing the walls of blood vessels, and this caused her condition to improve in just a week.



She emerged from her coma in time for Christmas on 14 December and was allowed to return to her family on Christmas Eve.



Tests are being carried out to see whether Viagra could be used to boost oxygen levels - in the same way as inhaling nitric oxide.



Currently the drug can be given to COVID-19 patients in Britain if they have agreed to be part of a study on experimental drugs.







Source: Medindia

Four days later, she lost her sense of taste and smell, then began coughing up blood, and soon experienced a drop in oxygen levels.