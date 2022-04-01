Carnivorous Animals are More Susceptible to Cancer Than Herbivores

Meat eating animals like foxes, leopards and wolves are more susceptible to cancer than their plant-earing counterparts like antelopes and sheep, a study had found.
The full findings of the study were published in the journal Nature.
The study was undertaken by mathematician Fernando Colchero of the University of Southern Denmark and his colleagues. Researchers studied cancer incidence in more than 110,000 zoo-kept mammals from nearly 200 different species.
Studying animals in zoos meant that the team had a much better idea of each animal's age. This is important because cancer is an age-related illness, but the age of wild animals is often not known and difficult to estimate.
Alongside this, it is hard to estimate cancer rates and impacts in natural animal populations, as serious illnesses tend to result in untraceable deaths via either starvation or predation.
Researchers found that cancer is a ubiquitous disease that affects all mammals, but they also determined that, when it comes to cancer susceptibility, not all are at equal risk.
The team's analysis revealed that the carnivorans, a group of mammals that are chiefly meat-eaters are particularly prone to the disease.
In fact, more than a quarter of the clouded leopards, bat-eared foxes, and red wolves in the study were found to have died from cancer. In contrast, the ungulates or hooved mammals, who are typically herbivorous appear to be highly resistant to the disease.
According to the researchers, their results indicate that zoo-based mammals that consume animals in particular, other mammals are at increased cancer risk.
This also may be a result of the fact that carnivores have a low microbiome diversity, the fact that they get limited physical exercise when in human care, or that they are susceptible to cancer-causing viral infections.
