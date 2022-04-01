Carnivorous Animals are More Susceptible to Cancer Than Herbivores

Advertisement

'Overall, our work highlights that cancer might represent a serious and significant threat to animal welfare, that needs considerable scientific attention', said Professor Colchero.Studying animals in zoos meant that the team had a much better idea of each animal's age. This is important because cancer is an age-related illness, but the age of wild animals is often not known and difficult to estimate.Alongside this, it is hard to estimate cancer rates and impacts in natural animal populations, as serious illnesses tend to result in untraceable deaths via either starvation or predation.Researchers found thatThe team's analysis revealed that the carnivorans, a group of mammals that are chiefly meat-eaters are particularly prone to the disease.In fact,. In contrast, the ungulates or hooved mammals, who are typically herbivorous appear to be highly resistant to the disease.According to the researchers, their results indicate that zoo-based mammals that consume animals in particular, other mammals are at increased cancer risk.This also may be a result of the fact that carnivores have a low microbiome diversity, the fact that they get limited physical exercise when in human care, or that they are susceptible to cancer-causing viral infections.Source: Medindia