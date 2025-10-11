Healthy planetary diet has lower total forced labor risk compared to healthy Mediterranean diet or U.S. style diet.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Current and recommended diets in the USA have embedded forced labor risk



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

#Forced_labor risk runs through the entire #food_supply chain including #meat_processing, while hand-picked fruits or hand-shelled nuts have greater labor risk. #ForcedLabors #Slaughtering #FoodSystem #DietaryJustice’

#Forced_labor risk runs through the entire #food_supply chain including #meat_processing, while hand-picked fruits or hand-shelled nuts have greater labor risk. #ForcedLabors #Slaughtering #FoodSystem #DietaryJustice’

The Workers are Trapped Through Isolation, Debt, and Violence

Assessing Labor Risk Based on Growth, Harvest, and Processing

Livestock, Hand-Picked Crops, and Seafood have High Labor Risk Source

Forced Labor Risk Implications for Public Policy and Global Purchasing

A Call for Equity Through Fair Food Programs

Current and recommended diets in the USA have embedded forced labor risk - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s43016-025-01242-8)

By estimating the forced labor risk of sustainable food, the evaluations were made by researchers at the Gerald J. and Dorothy R. Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University and the University of Nottingham Rights Lab and School of Geography.The study reveals a clear metric for policymakers. Currently,, according to the International Labor Organization.“Forced labor takes many forms, but most often it traps workers in jobs through isolation, dependencies on employers, exploitative pay schemes and binding recruitment debt,” explains Jessica Decker Sparks, assistant professor at the Friedman School and corresponding author on the research.For the first-of its-kind study published in Nature Food, the researchers analyzed the ingredients of five different diets: three diets recommended by federal dietary guidelines (Healthy U.S.-Style Diet, Healthy Mediterranean-Style Diet and Healthy Vegetarian Diet); the 2019 EAT-Lancet Planetary Health Diet; and the current average American diet, based on data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.To assess the risk of forced labor among these recommended healthy diets and the current American diet, researchers rated more than 200 commonly eaten foods on a risk scale, based on how and where foods available in the United States are typically grown, harvested, or processed.“We found that recommended,” says Nicole Tichenor Blackstone, associate professor at the Friedman School and senior author on the paper.The biggest differences came from how much fruit, dairy, and red meat people eat. Protein foods were the biggest source of forced labor risk across the five diets studied, but the drivers varied.When looking at livestock farming, the researchers accounted for the risk involved in slaughtering, meat processing, and producing feed for these animals. Fruits that need to be handpicked (versus harvested by machines) or nuts that need to be shelled by hand tend to have a higher risk of forced labor. And the fishing industry has a very high risk compared with many other food sectors.TheSeafood on top of red meat and dairy substantially raised risk in the Mediterranean pattern, and fruits also contributed to the risk. Dairy was the highest contributor to overall risk in the U.S.-Style pattern.In contrast, the Healthy Vegetarian diet, which includes beans, soy, nuts, seeds, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, and theThese diets both showed outsized risk from nuts and seeds.While swapping foods on individual plates may not end forced labor, the study could have far-reaching implications. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans shape what millions of children and adults eat through public programs like school lunches, and cities worldwide are using the Planetary Health Diet to help guide purchasing policies.“We hope our work represents a starting point for communities to shape dietary transitions that promote equity and justice alongside health and sustainability,” Blackstone says.“The best way to reduce forced labor in our food supply chains is to let workers lead in shaping solutions and to back those solutions with legally binding agreements that protect them from retaliation,” says Sparks.She notes that. These, coupled with trade policies that block imports made with forced labor, can help level the playing field so that companies that respect workers aren’t undercut by exploitative practices abroad.Source-EurekAlert! and AAAS