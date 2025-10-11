The twofold benefits of cannabidiol drug not only help modulate the immune system, but also mitigate cognitive decline.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Rethinking Alzheimer's: Harnessing Cannabidiol to Modulate IDO and cGAS Pathways for Neuroinflammation Control



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

#Cannabidiol_drug can calm brain's #chronic_inflammation and help clear #neuronal_plaques, offering a hope for multi-faceted therapy. #CBD #Anti_Inflammatory #AmyloidPlaques #BrainHealth’

#Cannabidiol_drug can calm brain's #chronic_inflammation and help clear #neuronal_plaques, offering a hope for multi-faceted therapy. #CBD #Anti_Inflammatory #AmyloidPlaques #BrainHealth’

Plaques, Tangles, and the Role of Inflammation: Three Drivers of Alzheimer's Disease

Molecular and Genetic Insights into Cannabidiol's Action

Moving Beyond Plaques: Inflammation as a Core Driver for Alzheimer's Disease

Rethinking Alzheimer’s: Harnessing Cannabidiol to Modulate IDO and cGAS Pathways for Neuroinflammation Control - (https://www.eneuro.org/content/early/2025/09/26/ENEURO.0114-25.2025)

Neuronal inflammation could damage nerves and significantly contributes to neurodegenerative disease like Alzheimer's ()., a natural compound, has anti-inflammatory power thatThe discovery was made by a research team at Augusta University, published in eNeuro.Alzheimer's disease, a brain disorder, slowly affects cognitive skills and memory, and intensifies in the long course of time. Tiny clumps of neural plaquesandare found in the brain's wiring of Alzheimer's disease.But experts now considerparallel to the features of amyloid plaques and tangles in the nerves, speeding up memory loss and nerve cell death.The researchers assessedWith several molecular and genetic measures, they discovered that CBD reduced expression of key regulators for neuroinflammation in Alzheimer’s mice, which was associated with less proinflammatory molecules. Baban et al. also identified distinct regulators of the immune response and neuroinflammation with which CBD interacted.,” says Baban.“But our study shows that“What’s exciting is that CBD not only calms this immune overactivation but, in earlier work, we’ve shown it can also help clear plaques and tangles through a different mechanism.Source-EurekAlert! and AAAS