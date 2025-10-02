Does Spirituality Help Cope With Radiation Stress?

The study underscores the potential benefits of integrating spiritual history into routine cancer care.



Researchers found that( )The study, published in the September/October 2025 issue ofis the first to explore which aspects of a patient’s spiritual history they value most when receiving treatment. Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, the research highlights that patients prioritize different dimensions of spiritual care—such as personal beliefs, faith practices, or sources of inner strength—when navigating the challenges of cancer therapy.By understanding what matters most to patients,Researchers note that acknowledging spirituality is not about promoting religion, but about respecting patient identity, values, and coping mechanisms. This integration may strengthen trust between patients and providers, improve resilience, and enhance overall well-being throughout the cancer journey.A collaborative team from Mount Sinai and NYU Langone Health led the research. Key contributors included Lauren Jacobs, MD, a resident physician in Radiation Oncology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; Karyn Goodman, MD, MS, Vice Chair for Research and Quality in the Department of Radiation Oncology at Mount Sinai; and senior author Stella Lymberis MD, Director of Quality Initiatives and GYN Disease Management Group Co-Lead in the Department of Radiation Oncology at NYU Langone. This is the first study to assess which spiritual history questions matter most to patients.Using the validated FICA Spiritual History Tool (developed in 1999 by Christina Puchalski, MD, and a group of primary care physicians); the team interviewed 11 patients with gynecologic malignancies who had received external beam radiation therapy and/or brachytherapy. These patients adhered to a range of faiths, including Christianity, Buddhism, Judaism, Islam, and Hinduism.“Our study highlights thatsaid Dr. Jacobs, first author. “By asking the right questions, clinicians can create meaningful dialogue without adding burden to already time-limited visits.”The study found that 82 percent of patients rated their faith as extremely important, giving it the highest score possible. On average, participants considered nearly all of the FICA Spiritual History Tool questions to be helpful, with six questions consistently identified as especially valuable. The two questions most often highlighted as meaningful ways to begin conversations with providers were: “Do you have spiritual beliefs that help you cope with stress?” and “Have your beliefs influenced you in how you handle stress?”The findings are especially significant for patients undergoing gynecologic radiation therapy, such as brachytherapy, which can be invasive and emotionally distressing. Previous research has shown that nearly one-third of patients with cervical cancer develop acute stress symptoms after treatment, with more than 40 percent reporting post-traumatic stress months later.“Patients are telling us clearly that their spiritual health matters just as much as their physical health,” said Dr. Goodman. “By engaging with them on these issues, we can better support emotional well-being, reduce distress, and provide truly whole-patient cancer care.”The research team plans to expand the study to larger patient cohorts, apply the approach earlier in the cancer journey (diagnosis and pre-treatment), and extend it to other cancer types. They also aim to develop protocols and training for clinicians and trainees to normalize and integrate these discussions into routine practice.Source-Eurekalert