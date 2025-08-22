Do Women Face Greater Heart Health Risks from Long COVID?

Women showed higher values than men in the blood flow speed test, suggesting that long COVID is tied to vascular aging.
COVID-19 infection could intensify blood vessels aging, especially in women compared to men, according to a study published in the European Heart Journal. Post-COVID health conditions in women may accelerate arterial stiffness, which can lead to cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack and stroke (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Accelerated vascular ageing after COVID-19 infection: the CARTESIAN study
Go to source).
The study included 2,390 people from 16 different countries. They were categorized as:
- Never had COVID
- Had COVID but not hospitalized
- Hospitalized for COVID but on a general ward
- Hospitalized for COVID in an ICU
People who got their COVID vaccination shots showed less arterial stiffness than the people who were unvaccinated. However, over the long term, the effect of vascular aging slightly improved suggesting limited recovery.
Early Detection of Vascular Aging Can Prevent Heart DiseaseThe study was led by Professor Rosa Maria Bruno from Université Paris Cité, France. She said: “We know that Covid can directly affect blood vessels. We believe that this may result in what we call early vascular ageing, meaning that your blood vessels are older than your chronological age and you are more susceptible to heart disease. If that is happening, we need to identify who is at risk at an early stage to prevent heart attacks and strokes.”
Researchers also recorded demographic information such as patient’s sex, age and other factors that can influence cardiovascular health.
After taking these factors into consideration, researchers found that all three groups of patients who had been infected with Covid, including those with mild Covid, had stiffer arteries, compared to those who had not been infected. The effect was greater in women than in men and in people who experienced the persistent symptoms of long Covid, such as shortness of breath and fatigue.
Biological Mechanisms in Blood VesselsProfessor Bruno said: “There are several possible explanations for the vascular effects of Covid. The Covid-19 virus acts on specific receptors in the body, called the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 receptors, that are present on the lining of the blood vessels. The virus uses these receptors to enter and infect cells. This may result in vascular dysfunction and accelerated vascular ageing. Our body’s inflammation and immune responses, which defend against infections, may be also involved.”
“One of the reasons for the difference between women and men could be differences in the function of the immune system. Women mount a more rapid and robust immune response, which can protect them from infection. However, this same response can also increase damage to blood vessels after the initial infection.”
Lifestyle Changes for Future Prospects“Vascular ageing is easy to measure and can be addressed with widely available treatments, such as lifestyle changes, blood pressure-lowering and cholesterol-lowering drugs. For people with accelerated vascular ageing, it is important to do whatever possible to reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes.”
Professor Bruno and her colleagues will continue to follow the participants over the coming years to establish whether the accelerated vascular ageing they have found leads to an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes in the future.
