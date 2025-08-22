Herbal cigarettes and HTCPs are marketed as natural and safer, but remain largely unregulated and potentially risky.

Herbal tobacco cessation products on Indian e-commerce platforms: an emerging unregulated market with unsubstantiated health claims



Herbal doesn't mean harmless—many ‘tobacco-free’ cigarettes still carry unverified health claims! #medindia #herbalhealth #herbalcigarettes #safetyclaim #tobaccocessation’

The Herbal Cigarette History

Herbal Cigarettes: All-Natural or Just Another Tobacco Trap?

Is It ICMR Approved?

What’s Really Behind the Claims?

Additional health claims like anxiety reduction or detoxification were advertised in 43.7% of the items.

of the items. Age limitations were included in just 12% of items, and none of them had functional age verification mechanisms.

What’s Behind The Herbal Cigarette Pack?

Formulations: Combustible (42.7%), raw herbal (34.5%), others like gummies, drops, capsules, patches (22.8%)

Combustible (42.7%), raw herbal (34.5%), others like gummies, drops, capsules, patches (22.8%) Flavours: Apple, paan, gulkand, and more

Apple, paan, gulkand, and more Price range: Rs 15 – Rs 1,467, with premium pricing mainly on Amazon

Herbal cigarettes, often referred to as tobacco-free or nicotine-free cigarettes, are cigarettes that are known to be tobacco-free and made of a blend of several herbs that are said to reduce the risks associated with smoking ().Although there isn't much evidence to support the idea that herbal cigarettes are safer or healthier than tobacco ones, there are a number of concerns expressed about the potential misunderstanding of these herbs' safety.Initially created to cure bronchitis and asthma,was thefrom 1959 until the early 1970s. In 1982, theintroduced(Long Happiness), the first herbal cigarette brand.Herbal tobacco cessation products (HTCPs), which are mainly herbal capsules, lozenges, gutkha substitutes, powders, and herbal smokes, are being increasingly marketed as natural and safer alternatives to conventional pharmacotherapy.In Western countries, herbal cigarettes employ materials, such as hazel and rose petals, that are neither considered therapeutic nor combined with tobacco. However, an herbal cigarette in an Asian region is a cigarette that contains a combination of tobacco and Asian herbs that are historically used for therapeutic purposes.According to a recent research conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR), the market for herbal tobacco cessation products is unregulated on online marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, and Blinkit. They are sold under unverified health claims and with minimal regulatory disclosure.says an ICMR scientist.Product listings were filtered according to product category, stated indications, presence of disclaimers, regulatory approvals, and cost. The team also evaluated the accessibility, affordability, claims, and regulation of HTCPs.Of these products, 62.3% had at least one certification or quality claim. Among them were the Ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, unani, siddha, and homoeopathy (20.3%), the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (13.2%), the International Organization for Standardization (23.4%), and Good Manufacturing Practice (15.2%).Herbal cigarettes/HTCPs are mostly unregulated, with untested medical claims, minimal age restrictions, and highly variable quality and prices. It is marketed as safer and more natural, while proving that ‘tobacco-free’ doesn’t automatically mean risk-free.Source-Indian Council of Medical Research