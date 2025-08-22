Herbal cigarettes and HTCPs are marketed as natural and safer, but remain largely unregulated and potentially risky.
Herbal cigarettes, often referred to as tobacco-free or nicotine-free cigarettes, are cigarettes that are known to be tobacco-free and made of a blend of several herbs that are said to reduce the risks associated with smoking (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Herbal tobacco cessation products on Indian e-commerce platforms: an emerging unregulated market with unsubstantiated health claims
Go to source). Although there isn't much evidence to support the idea that herbal cigarettes are safer or healthier than tobacco ones, there are a number of concerns expressed about the potential misunderstanding of these herbs' safety.
The Herbal Cigarette HistoryInitially created to cure bronchitis and asthma, China was the first country to manufacture herbal-tobacco cigarettes from 1959 until the early 1970s. In 1982, the Beijing Cigarette Factory introduced Changle (Long Happiness), the first herbal cigarette brand.
Herbal Cigarettes: All-Natural or Just Another Tobacco Trap?Herbal tobacco cessation products (HTCPs), which are mainly herbal capsules, lozenges, gutkha substitutes, powders, and herbal smokes, are being increasingly marketed as natural and safer alternatives to conventional pharmacotherapy.
In Western countries, herbal cigarettes employ materials, such as hazel and rose petals, that are neither considered therapeutic nor combined with tobacco. However, an herbal cigarette in an Asian region is a cigarette that contains a combination of tobacco and Asian herbs that are historically used for therapeutic purposes.
Is It ICMR Approved?According to a recent research conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR), the market for herbal tobacco cessation products is unregulated on online marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, and Blinkit. They are sold under unverified health claims and with minimal regulatory disclosure.
“This poses significant consumer protection and tobacco control challenges. Strengthened oversight, claim verification, and policy alignment with the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control guidelines are urgently needed,” says an ICMR scientist.
What’s Really Behind the Claims?
- Additional health claims like anxiety reduction or detoxification were advertised in 43.7% of the items.
- Age limitations were included in just 12% of items, and none of them had functional age verification mechanisms.
What’s Behind The Herbal Cigarette Pack?
- Formulations: Combustible (42.7%), raw herbal (34.5%), others like gummies, drops, capsules, patches (22.8%)
- Flavours: Apple, paan, gulkand, and more
- Price range: Rs 15 – Rs 1,467, with premium pricing mainly on Amazon
Herbal cigarettes/HTCPs are mostly unregulated, with untested medical claims, minimal age restrictions, and highly variable quality and prices. It is marketed as safer and more natural, while proving that ‘tobacco-free’ doesn’t automatically mean risk-free.
