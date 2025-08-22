About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Non-Prescription Pills: Abate Disparities in Contraceptive Access

by Manjubashini on Aug 22 2025 11:52 AM

OTC choice was found to be impactful in ethnic minorities, adolescents, uninsured, and Medicaid recipients.

Over-The-Counter (OTC) birth control pills can be accessed without prescription, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) (1 Trusted Source
Over-the-Counter Oral Contraceptive Use and Initiation of Contraception

Go to source).
Women who had not used any birth control method previously have now shifted to using OTC contraceptive pills without prescription, according to a nationwide study conducted by researchers at Oregon Health & Science University, published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

It was found that a 31.8 percentage point increase in individuals who use OTC birth control pills from using no contraception, primarily because they lack insurance or routine access to health care.

“This is one of the first studies to show that over-the-counter birth control pills are reaching the very people they’re meant to help — those who face the greatest barriers to care,” said lead author Maria Rodriguez, M.D., M.P.H., professor of obstetrics and gynecology in the OHSU School of Medicine and director of the OHSU Centre for Women’s Health.

OTC Option: Access to Under-Resourced Populations

Among the group accessing the oral contraceptive pill over the counter, researchers found higher rates of use among racial and ethnic minority groups, adolescents, the uninsured and Medicaid recipients.

“At a time when pregnancy is becoming even more dangerous in the United States — especially for people of color, those with low incomes, and those living in rural communities — our findings underscore that OTC contraception is a powerful tool for reproductive autonomy,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez noted that the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in 2022 to overturn constitutional protection for access to abortion has decreased access to abortion and contraception, especially for populations at the highest risk for maternal morbidity and mortality. This study suggests that the OTC birth control pill is helping to address the gap in contraceptive access for the populations with the greatest barriers to care.

The authors conclude, “As reproductive health care access faces growing threats, [over the counter] contraception offers a promising strategy to support reproductive autonomy and reduce disparities in contraceptive use.

Reference:
  1. Over-the-Counter Oral Contraceptive Use and Initiation of Contraception - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2837663)

Source-Eurekalert
