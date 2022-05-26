Long COVID Is Tiring and It Hurts Women More

Advertisement

Hormones To Be Blamed For Long COVID

Among the study subjects, almost a quarter stated that they experienced long COVID symptoms like breathing issues, fatigue, and brain fog for up to 12 weeks.It was also found that individuals with a history of autoimmune diseases or depression have an increased chance of experiencing long Covid symptoms.The reason why women are more severely affected is hormones. scientists know there are similar differences for other kinds of conditions. For example, women are much more likely than men to develop autoimmune conditions such as lupus or multiple sclerosis.Researchers explained that the reason for it is that women have two copies of the X chromosome which consist of a large number of immune-related genes. Therefore, immune responses are higher in women. The study also propounded that a quarter of women going through long Covid experienced disruption in their menstrual cycle.Source: Medindia