About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

What’s New About Long-Covid and Vaccination

by Dr. Jayashree on May 26, 2022 at 11:03 PM
Font : A-A+

What’s New About Long-Covid and Vaccination

Even vaccinated people with mild breakthrough COVID-19 infections can experience debilitating, lingering symptoms that affect the heart, brain, lungs, and other parts of the body, according to new research published in Nature Medicine.

How Important Is Vaccination For COVID-19?

COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase

COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase


Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
Advertisement


"Vaccinations remain critically important in the fight against COVID-19," said first author Ziyad Al-Aly, MD, a clinical epidemiologist at Washington University.

Since the pandemic started, more than 524 million people globally have been infected with the virus; of those, more than 6 million have died - including more than 1 million in the United States alone.
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges


India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
Advertisement

Vaccinations reduce the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19 but vaccines seem to only provide modest protection against long COVID.

Researchers classified patients as fully vaccinated if they had received two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine. At the time the research was conducted, the database used for this study did not include information about whether patients received boosters.

Now that we understand that COVID-19 can have lingering health consequences even among the vaccinated, we need to move toward developing mitigation strategies that can be implemented for the long term since it does not appear that COVID-19 is going away any time soon.

We need to urgently develop and deploy additional layers of protection that could be sustainably implemented to reduce the risk of long COVID.

Such protective layers could include nasal vaccines that are more convenient or potent than the current shots, or other types of vaccines or drugs aimed at minimizing the risks of long COVID.

COVID-19 Seems Unavoidable For Vaccinated People Too



For the study, researchers analyzed the de-identified medical records of more than 13 million veterans. The records are in a database maintained by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the nation's largest integrated healthcare delivery system.

They examined data of 113,474 unvaccinated COVID-19 patients and 33,940 vaccinated patients who had experienced COVID-19 breakthrough infections, all from Jan. 1 through Oct. 31, 2021.

The patients with COVID-19 were mostly older, white men; however, the researchers also analyzed data that included more than 1.3 million women and adults of all ages and races.

In addition to complications involving the heart, brain, and lungs, other symptoms associated with long COVID included disorders involving the kidneys, blood clotting, mental health, metabolism, and the gastrointestinal and musculoskeletal systems.

Long COVID risks were 17% higher among vaccinated immunocompromised people with breakthrough infections compared with previously healthy, vaccinated people who experienced breakthrough infections.

An analysis of 3,667 vaccinated patients who were hospitalized with breakthrough COVID-19 infections showed that they experienced 2.5 times the risk of death than people who were hospitalized with influenza.

They also had a 27% higher risk of long COVID in the first 30 days after diagnosis compared with 14,337 people who were hospitalized with seasonal influenza.

The constellation of findings shows that the burden of death and disease experienced by people with breakthrough COVID-19 infections is not trivial.



Source: Medindia
Omicron Variant of COVID-19

Omicron Variant of COVID-19


Omicron variant is a mutated strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with faster transmissibility and enhanced virulence compared to the original COVID-19 virus.
Advertisement

Are Covid-19 Patients at Risk of Diabetes?

Are Covid-19 Patients at Risk of Diabetes?


Covid-19 patients should be alert and recognize the signs and symptoms and seek immediate treatment.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Seasonal Allergy Medications
Seasonal Allergy Medications
How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?
How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?
View all
Recommended Reading
Top 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedTop 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert! 

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine) Iron Intake Calculator A-Z Drug Brands in India Drug Side Effects Calculator How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Sanatogen Find a Hospital Find a Doctor Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Blood Donation - Recipients

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close